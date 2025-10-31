Nebraska’s Rienk Mast Named to 2025 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
Nebraska forward Rienk Mast has earned national recognition as one of the top centers in college basketball. He was named to the 2025 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list. The honor is presented annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The accolade celebrates the most outstanding center in Division I men’s basketball.
Rienk Mast Headlines a Confident Nebraska Roster
The Cornhuskers firmly closed last season. The team won four straight games to capture the College Basketball Crown title in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the team may not be projected among the Big Ten’s elite this year. However, optimism runs high in Lincoln, and thanks largely to the return of Mast.
Known for his blend of size, skill, and basketball IQ, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward is expected to anchor Nebraska’s offense and leadership core. After undergoing surgery on his left knee in May 2024, Mast missed the entire 2024–25 season.
However, he wasted no time showing he’s back to form. In his first public appearance this fall, he dropped 31 points and drilled seven of eight three-pointers in a 90–89 exhibition win over No. 8 BYU. The performance served as a reminder of his versatility and confidence, traits that made him one of the Big Ten’s toughest matchups in 2023–24. It was when he averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
The Athlete is Anchoring Nebraska’s Rise in the Big Ten
Mast’s addition to the Abdul-Jabbar watch list is the latest in a list of honors that define his collegiate and international career: a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by coaches in 2024 and an Honorable Mention by the media.
He previously earned First-Team All-Missouri Valley honors while at Bradley. Beyond athletic accolades, he has excelled academically. He was named to the NABC Honors Court and recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2025.
In his debut season at Nebraska in 2023–24, Mast played a key role in the Huskers’ resurgence. His six double-doubles were the most by a Nebraska player since the 2007–08 season. Among his standout performances was a 34-point, 10-rebound explosion. It was against Ohio State and an 18-point outing in a thrilling upset over No. 1 Purdue
Mast also represented the Netherlands National Team during the 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament. He averaged six points and six rebounds per game. Off the court, he is working toward a master’s degree in applied science. With that, he is serving on Nebraska’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Nebraska opens its 2025–26 campaign at home against West Georgia on November 3. The Huskers will also compete in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, facing New Mexico on Nov. 20 before taking on either Kansas State or Mississippi State.
