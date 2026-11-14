Nebraska vs. Boise State Might be Compelling in Football, but the Huskers Can Expect a Challenging Basketball Game

While a Nebraska-Boise State football game sounds intriguing, the Huskers’ basketball matchup with the Broncos doesn’t sound bad, either.

Both teams are 3-0 and meet at noon (CT) Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Huskers are ranked 25th in the AP Top 25 Poll. In the ever-changing world of college sports, Boise State is a now a member of the Pac-12.

Boise State is an offensive machine, scoring at least 100 points in all three games. Boise’s last two wins were over decent basketball programs in Butler (100-81) and Oakland (111-79). Boise leads the nation in scoring. Boise even scored at least 100 points in its two exhibition games.

The Broncos will test Nebraska’s prideful defense, which has allowed an average of 60.7 points per game, 34th in the nation.

Boise State’s Aginaldo Neto, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Luanda, Angola, who played his high school ball in Phoenix, is the team’s leading scorer at 20 points per game. But he’s not the only Bronco who can put the ball in the basket. Boise has six players who average in double figures and a seventh player who averages nine points per game.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has enjoyed a strong start, coming off its historic, 28-7 season.

The Huskers routed Le Moyne and Lindenwood at home and impressively defeated Providence by nine points at a neutral site.

Nebraska’s week continues Wednesday with a home game against 1-4 South Dakota.

Nebraska vs. Boise State

When: Sunday, noon CT

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Records: Nebraska 3-0; Boise State 3-0

Ranking: Nebraska is 25th in the AP Top 25 Poll

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska-Boise State analysis

Great defense vs. great offense seems to be the theme of this matchup, but it’s not that simple. Boise State’s three consecutive games of at least 100 points is a first-time accomplishment for the program. But the Huskers can light up the scoreboard too, averaging 89 points per game.

The Broncos lead the Pac-12 in 11 statistical categories, including points per game (114.3), scoring margin (a remarkable 43.3), 3-pointers per game (14.3.), rebounding margin (15.7) and assists per game (24).

But Nebraska tends to take away a team’s tendancies with strengths of its own. The Huskers will play in-your-face defense. Pryce Sandfort, the team’s leading scorer at 22.3 points per game, can be fairly unstoppable with his length and shooting ability.

Sandfort, a 6-foot-7 forward, is shooting 56.1 from the field, and 38.5 from distance. Sandfort is the Huskers’ leading rebounder, too, at 4.7 per game.

Four other Huskers average in double figures — Damon Wilkinson (12.0), Cale Jacobsen (11.3), Braden Frager (11.0) and Connor Essegian (10.0). Boden Kapke averages 9.3 points

Nebraska defeated Boise State in their only meeting, 79-69, in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown in 2025, a tournament the Huskers eventually won.

Nebraska is ranked 16th in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index, moving up two spots in the last few days. Boise State is ranked 66th.

South Dakota at Nebraska

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Nebraska 3-0; South Dakota 1-4

Ranking: Nebraska is 25th in the AP Top 25 Poll

TV: Big Ten Network

South Dakota-Nebraska analysis

Early-season analysis between teams on wildly different tiers is pretty straightforward. Nebraska is ranked 16th in ESPN’s College Basketball Power. South Dakota is ranked 305.

South Dakota has lost four consecutive games after opening its season with a 95-57 win over the Mount Marty Lancers.

South Dakota plays in the eight-team Summit League, which includes Omaha as one of its members. The Coyotes were 16-16 last season.

Vince Buzelis leads the Coyotes in scoring at 15.2 per game. Jahni Summers averages 13.0.

The Coyotes don't have the firepower or talent to hang with the 25th-ranked team in America. Nebraska is too talented, too deep and too well coached to stumble against South Dakota.

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