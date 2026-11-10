Nebraska Men’s Basketball Gets Early-Season Love in Polls and Rankings

Nebraska men’s basketball not only was ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but the Huskers were highly regarded in other rankings and polls.

The Huskers are in the teens in two established and prestigious rankings: Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik. The Huskers are 14th in kenpom and 13th in Torvik.

In both rankings, Nebraska is considered the third-best Big Ten team, behind Illinois and Michigan State. Nebraska is the sixth-best Big Ten team in the AP poll.

Nebraska is 2-0, with a blowout win over Le Moyne and an impressive, neutral-site win over the Big East’s Providence, 67-58.

Early-season rankings are mostly based on reputation, what happened last season and what the returning roster looks like. The Huskers are coming off a 28-7 season that saw them advance to the Sweet 16. With a solid nucleus of Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager and Cale Jacobsen, plus a slew of newcomers with solid resumes, there’s no surprise the Huskers are nationally ranked.

Having one of the conference's best players in Sandfort and the reigning AP Coach of the Year in Fred Hoiberg gives the Huskers serious credibility and voters have faith in where they place Nebraska among the nation's top teams. Hoiberg and the Huskers proved plenty last season and until they stumble, repeatedly, they will garner attention nationwide.

This week, the Huskers play host to Lindenwood on Wednesday night (8 o’clock CT, FS1). Nebraska’s Big Ten schedule begins on Dec. 2 against Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Each Tuesday, we will look at where seven national polls and rankings place Nebraska, and we could add to the number of credible rankings as more become available.

The seven polls and rankings we currently monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* Kenpom

* Bart Torvik

* ESPN College Basketball Power Index (BPI)

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 Rankings

* Massey Ratings

The Huskers rank 19.7 this week in an average of the polls and rankings we monitor.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 13 by Torvik. Its worst ranking is 25 from the Associated Press and CBS Sports.

Associated Press Top 25

In the first regular-season AP Top 25 Poll of the season, Nebraska is ranked 25. In AP’s preseason poll, the Huskers were just out of the Top 25 at 27.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of Nebraska: Illinois (3), Michigan State (5), UCLA (9), Michigan (20) and USC (21).

Two Big Ten teams are among “others receiving votes": Iowa 30, and Indiana 34.

"I don't care, but I guess to me it's more for your fans when they see that number next to your name," Hoiberg said at a news conference Monday about the Huskers being ranked. "And it does speak to the guys and their hard work and what they helped us accomplish a year ago.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg checks out the action in the Huskers' season opener against Le Moyne. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think that probably has something to do with it, even though it doesn't matter with a lot of new faces and four new starters and that type of thing. So, you know, we're just going to continue on and keep working and grinding and and hopefully get better ... Wednesday."

Kenpom.com

Ken Pomeroy, who has an established and somewhat famous college basketball ratings system, has the Huskers ranked 14.

Only Illinois (4) and Michigan State (6) are ranked ahead of the Huskers in the Big Ten.

Other Big Ten rankings from kenpom:

* UCLA: 15

* Ohio State: 26

* Michigan: 30

* USC: 34

* Iowa: 38

* Purdue: 41

* Minnesota: 43

* Indiana: 46

* Wisconsin: 51

* Maryland: 58

* Oregon: 59

* Washington: 78

* Rutgers: 82

* Northwestern: 86

* Penn State: 97

Bart Torvik

Torvik, a native of Madison, Wis., is an attorney based in Evanston, Ill. His work went mainstream in 2025 when his rankings officially became part of the tournament selection process for men’s and women’s basketball.

The Huskers are ranked 13 by Torvik. Two Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of the Huskers: Illinois (6) and Michigan State (8).

Other Big Ten rankings from Torvik:

* UCLA: 19

* Michigan: 20

* Ohio State: 24

* Indiana: 25

* USC: 33

* Oregon: 38

* Iowa: 41

* Purdue: 42

* Maryland: 51

* Wisconsin: 56

* Minnesota: 74

* Northwestern: 76

* Rutgers: 79

* Washington: 81

* Penn State: 117

ESPN's College Basketball Power Index (BPI)

Nebraska is ranked 18, up one spot from last week.

In ESPN’s BPI, Nebraska is projected to have 23.6 wins and 8.4 losses. The Huskers’ Big Ten projected record is 12.9 wins and 7.1 losses. Nebraska has a 5.9 percent chance to win the Big Ten title. Last season, Nebraska was 15-5 in the Big Ten, tied for second place behind eventual national champion Michigan.

Three Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of Nebraska: Illinois (3), Michigan State (9) and UCLA (11).

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is ranked 24, up two spots from a preseason poll in mid-October.

Like in the other polls, Illinois (3) and Michigan State (5) are highly regarded. UCLA (15), Michigan (21) and USC (22) are other Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Huskers.

Big Ten teams among “others receiving votes” are: Purdue (ranked 29), Indiana (30), and Wisconsin (38).

CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 Rankings

Nebraska is ranked 25, one behind Vanderbilt and one ahead of Memphis. The Huskers defeated Vandy in an NCAA Tournament second-round game last season (before losing to Iowa in the Sweet 16).

Five Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska: Illinois (3), Michigan State (7), UCLA (13), Michigan (21) and USC (22).

Massey Ratings

Nebraska is ranked 19, a two-spot improvement from last week. The top five are Duke, Illinois, Florida, Houston and UConn. UCLA (8), Michigan State (10) and Michigan (13) are Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Huskers.

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