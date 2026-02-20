Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls Apart in Fourth Quarter at Oregon

The slide for Nebraska women's basketball continued on Thursday.

Nebraska led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but couldn't hold on in Eugene, falling to Oregon, 80-76. The Ducks improved to 19-9 on the year and 7-8 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fell to 16-11 overall and 5-11 in the league.

NU has now lost six straight and is 2-9 over its last 11 games.

The Game

Oregon was able to build a seven-point lead by the midway point in the first quarter, but Nebraska used the back half of the period to erase it completely. A back-and-forth opening frame ended with the game tied, 20-20.

Then, NU began to take over the game.

After closing the first quarter on a 5-0 run, all from Logan Nissley, Britt Prince and Jessica Petrie combined for a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. The Husker lead extended to 11 points before Oregon posted a 7-0 run to go into halftime with NU up 37-33.

Nebraska’s Amiah Hargrove shoots over Oregon’s Ehis Etute. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska didn't trail in the third frame, getting the advantage to as many as 12 points. The fourth quarter kept that momentum, with NU ahead 65-55 with 8:32 to go in the game.

But then it all fell apart for the visitors from Lincoln.

NU made just two more shots the rest of the way. UO, meanwhile, ripped off a 15-2 run to take a lead that wouldn't be relinquished. Aiding the Oregon run was an earlier injury to Husker Eliza Maupin, compounded by a foul-out by Amiah Hargrove with approximately five minutes remaining.

Maupin played just seven minutes in the game, leaving the game in the second quarter.

Oregon’s Janiyah Williams shoots a jumper over Nebraska’s Britt Prince. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the lack of shot-making (just 3-for-17 in the fourth quarter), Nebraska made seven free throws over the final 2:31. Oregon's advantage never extended farther than six points, but the Ducks made four free throws in the final 20 seconds to hold off any last-minute heroics from the Huskers.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 42.6% for the game, including 6-of-25 on three-pointers. Oregon made 50.0% of its shots, making 7-of-17 from deep.

The Ducks had a better day at the line, making 21-of-24 free throws. The Huskers went 12-for-13 at the stripe.

The teams were evenly matched in several categories. Nebraska ended with narrow advantages in rebounding (32-31) and turnovers (15-16). Both teams tallied four blocked shots.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams reacts to a play. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite six more offensive rebounds to the Huskers, both teams scored 11 second-chance points.

Oregon's Ehis Etute led all scorers with 21 points. She also grabbed six rebounds and had four assists.

Prince led the Huskers with 18 points, adding five assists and three rebounds.

What's Next

Nebraska stays in the Pacific Northwestern to take on Washington on Sunday.

The Huskies are 19-8 on the year and 9-7 in the Big Ten. They're coming off an 82-67 loss at No. 2 UCLA.

Tip from Seattle is set for 2 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Big Ten Standings

Despite the continued slide, Nebraska remains tied with Wisconsin for 12th. The Badgers, who hold the tiebreaker over the Huskers, are on a seven-game skid. If the season ended today, those two teams would play each other in the first game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The final two regular-season opponents are middle-of-the-pack Washington (9th) and basement dweller Rutgers (18th).

The Tournament Picture

Nebraska's slide now has the NCAA Tournament in jeopardy. According to the latest Bracketology from ESPN's Charlie Creme on Friday morning, the Huskers are among the First Four Out.

The Huskers are 30th in the NET, which isn't bad by any means. What will hurt the Big Red is the record in Quad 1 games: 0-10. Nebraska is also 3-0 in Quad 2, 3-1 in Quad 3, and 10-0 in Quad 4.

