Former Husker Sam Hoiberg Receives Pre-Draft Workout Invite from NBA Team

Sam Hoiberg built his career on doing whatever it took to help Nebraska win.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to prove himself in front of an NBA team. On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers announced a list of 12 former college players invited to participate in pre-draft prospect workouts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. The former Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection was one of eight guards included in the group.

At 6-foot, Hoiberg may face long odds in his pursuit of a professional career. Even so, doubting him based on size alone has rarely worked out over the course of his career. The coach’s son carved out a role in Lincoln built on toughness, effort, and relentless energy, eventually becoming one of the most respected players in the program.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hoiberg’s latest opportunity, including when the workout will take place, how it could benefit Nebraska on the recruiting trail, and who the Huskers added this offseason in an attempt to replace one of the hardest-working players the Big Red has seen in recent years.

Prospect workouts 1 & 2 are set 📝



Learn more: https://t.co/RYvYVE5lbA pic.twitter.com/A1cud6Z7cK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2026

The Workout

Hoiberg is scheduled to work out for the Pacers on Thursday in Indianapolis as part of the organization’s first pre-draft session. He is one of five guards doing so on day one. In total, Indiana will host 12 prospects between Thursday and Friday despite not owning a selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, as it currently stands.

Hoiberg is also one of four players participating in the workouts who finished their collegiate careers in the Big Ten. After appearing in 125 games for Nebraska, including 51 starts, the former Husker guard built a reputation as one of the toughest and most dependable players under NU's current coaching regime.

Whether or not the workout ultimately leads to an opportunity in the NBA remains to be seen, but it's another indication that Hoiberg’s basketball career may not be finished just yet. For a player who started his career as a walk-on, it's an opportunity he won't squander.

Fred Hoiberg during media interviews prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Family Ties

Before leading Nebraska to the winningest season in program history, Fred Hoiberg built a 10-year NBA career after being selected 52nd overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1995 NBA Draft. Now, 31 years later, his son will work out for the same franchise he spent four seasons with.

The connection between the Hoiberg family and the Pacers is undeniable, but Sam earned this opportunity on his own accord. In four seasons with the Huskers, he developed into one of the hardest-working and most respected players on the court, arguably in all of college basketball.

The invitation to work out is only the first step, and Hoiberg still faces an uphill battle to reach the NBA. Even so, being one of 12 prospects invited to Indianapolis shows the interest is real. One thing is guaranteed: there won't be a player who works harder than Sam will on Thursday afternoon.

How Hoiberg's Success Helps Nebraska Even After He's Gone

After going 28-7 (15-5 Big Ten), NU lost three starters to graduation and another player to the transfer portal. The Huskers added talent through both high school recruiting and the portal itself, but replacing last season’s culture and leadership will remain one of the team’s biggest challenges entering the 2026-27 year.

Ideally, Nebraska wants to continue building primarily through high school recruiting, and Sam Hoiberg potentially earning an opportunity in the NBA could become another strong selling point for the program. Development matters, and Hoiberg’s path is proof that overlooked recruits can grow into all-conference level players for the Big Red.

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Hoiberg has spent his career defying the odds. He was undersized for the Big Ten, let alone the NBA, yet continued producing through effort, intensity, and doing things the average player wasn't willing to do. If he ultimately secures a professional career, Nebraska will be able to point toward one of the more unlikely development stories in college basketball in recent years.

If Fred's staff can turn an unranked prospect into an NBA player, imagine what Dawson Battie and Ryan Hampton are thinking as their college decisions near.

Can the Huskers Replace Hoiberg's Production?

Nine players from Nebraska’s 2025-26 roster are no longer with the program. Among them, Sam Hoiberg stands out as arguably the most difficult loss after exhausting his eligibility. While his production may not fully reflect it, his impact on defense, the locker room, and effort on the court was a major part of the Huskers' success.

The Big Red will look to replace him with transfers Trevan Leonhardt and Taj DeGourville. Leonhardt arrives after a strong season at Utah Valley, where he started all 35 games and averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. For his efforts, he earned First-Team All-WAC and All-Defensive honors. DeGourville transfers in from San Diego State, where he averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 33 games, including five starts.

Together, they're expected to bring more scoring from the guard positions while maintaining a similar defensive intensity. Still, replacing Hoiberg is not a straightforward task. His value extended beyond the box score, and players with that type of impact are difficult, if not impossible, to fully replace.

Will Hoiberg Make the Team?

The Indiana Pacers currently don't own a pick in either round of the 2026 NBA Draft, meaning if Hoiberg is selected, it will not be by his father’s former team. With the draft set for June 23–24, there's still time for Indiana to make a move via trade, but nothing is guaranteed.

Even if he goes unselected, Hoiberg will still have opportunities to compete in the NBA Summer League, where he can earn a spot on a roster or potentially land a G League contract or two-way deal. Those paths remain realistic entry points to a professional career, albeit with a shorter leash.

Hoiberg has built his career on traits that have carried him further than what many assumed at every level he's been at to this point. Over the coming months, he'll have his chance to prove he belongs. Doing so would make him a rare second-generation NBA player, further adding to the legacy he's already secured. There isn't much more he needs to prove, though this would be his biggest accomplishment yet. Coming out on top would provide Nebraska with as much opportunity as it does for Hoiberg himself.