Nebraska's Super Regional Sweep Shows a Team Ready for Oklahoma City

Nebraska entered the 2026 postseason as the No. 4 national seed, but you wouldn’t have known it by the demeanor of the team over the past two weeks.

Instead, they battled through the regional round and wiped out Oklahoma State in the super regional as if they were carrying the expectations that come with being the No. 1 national seed. On Saturday, the Huskers’ Bowlin Stadium finale looked every bit like a team capable of competing for a national championship.

Across its two games against Oklahoma State, Nebraska combined dominant pitching, efficient defense and timely offense to earn 8-1 and 9-1 victories to advance to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013. The Huskers outscored Oklahoma State 17-2 in the series, including a seven-run fifth inning in Saturday’s clinching victory that ended in a run rule.

The Huskers are now 51-6 and are winners of 26 consecutive games and sit one victory shy of tying the school record for wins in a season. The winning streak is the longest in program history and currently the longest active streak in the country.

The Nebraska softball team is now riding the nation's longest winning streak into the Women's College World Series. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Despite all of those accomplishments, Nebraska’s postgame tone reflected a team focused less on celebrating its College World Series berth and more on maintaining the approach that has carried it there.

“There are eight teams standing and who can win that tournament, and I think we can play with anyone,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said after Saturday’s victory. “I feel like if we just take it like we’ve been taking it. When you stay pitch-to-pitch, you don’t get too far ahead. I know I’ve said it so much this year, but I truly believe it’s the recipe.”

The recipe surfaced repeatedly throughout both the regional and super regional weekends. Players and coaches consistently referenced staying present and avoiding the tendency to look too far ahead.

“We don’t even know we have a win streak because every game’s its own little season,” Revelle said. “I think that if we can continue to be boring, then we’re going to be just fine.”

Nebraska’s consistency has been especially evident in the circle.

Freshman Alexis Jensen delivered another strong outing in Saturday’s clinching game, allowing one run on two hits across four innings while striking out seven. She improved to 25-2 on the season and has already set the Nebraska freshman single-season records for both victories and strikeouts. Jensen now has 217 strikeouts this season, surpassing former Husker standout and current associate head coach Lori Sippel’s previous freshman record of 210.

Jensen and senior standout Jordy Frahm have formed one of the country’s most effective postseason pitching combinations. Through five NCAA Tournament games, the duo has allowed only two earned runs in 33 innings, producing a 0.42 ERA.

Jensen credited Frahm for helping her better manage difficult moments throughout the season.

Alexis Jensen and Jordy Frahm have fed off each other all season, and it's resulted in a trip to OKC. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“She’s taught me to be a better competitor and a better person in general when I’m on the mound,” Jensen said. “She showed me that yes, you make mistakes, but how can you respond? What’s your response to the mistake?”

Jensen said that perspective became particularly important as expectations around the team continued to grow during the season.

“I’ve got to stay grounded with this team,” she said. “I’ve got to give the team all that I can have and not worry about my personal stuff and just help the team to the best of my ability.”

Frahm, meanwhile, said Jensen’s confidence has had a noticeable impact on her as well.

NEBRASKA IS HEADING TO THEIR 8TH WCWS 🥳#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/s6u8OkKqEB — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 23, 2026

“Something that I’ve learned from Lex, and I’ve really leaned into, is just the way she came in as this freshman who is absolutely fearless,” Frahm said. “She bowed up from the first second she stepped in the circle against that top offense.”

Oklahoma State scored first Saturday on an RBI single in the opening inning, but Nebraska quickly regained control. The Huskers tied the game in the third inning when Frahm walked and later scored on a Hannah Coor double. Coor then came home on a sacrifice fly from Hannah Camenzind to give Nebraska a 2-1 lead.

Nebraska broke the game open in the fifth with seven unanswered runs to earn the 9-1 run-rule win. The nine runs were also the most Nebraska has ever scored in an NCAA Super Regional game. The offensive production certainly drew the attention of both fans and media after a slow and steady regional where Nebraska combined to score only seven runs in three games.

Revelle emphasized that Nebraska’s approach at the plate had remained consistent throughout the postseason, even during the lower-scoring games against South Dakota and Grand Canyon.

The Huskers have punched their ticket to the 2026 #WCWS in OKC 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/nzV21hriwB — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 23, 2026

“This offense works hard every day, and they’re very intentional and they’re very detailed and they’re very committed to being the best they can be,” Revelle said. “Sometimes that shows up in a one-run win, and sometimes it shows up in how it showed up (Saturdary). The work hasn’t changed. The preparation hasn’t changed.”

Nebraska’s pitching and defense may ultimately be what gives the Huskers confidence entering the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City next week.

Throughout the super regional, Nebraska limited Oklahoma State’s opportunities to build any kind of momentum. The Huskers played clean defensively, turned key double plays and avoided the mistakes that often become magnified this time of year.

“You get to this point in the season and the cliché of pitching and defense really do win championships,” Revelle said after Friday’s 8-1 victory. “Then, when your offense can create some distance and some separation, it just allows you to breathe a little bit.”

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle has made sure her team stays in the moment regardless of the moment. On Saturday, it was history in the making as the team punched its ticket to the 2026 WCWS. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Revelle also referenced the daily attention Nebraska has given to defensive fundamentals since last season ended just one game short of the Women’s College World Series in 2025.

“We have this one little drill called flips and feeds at practice, and we did it every day for the rest of the year,” Revelle said. “We just felt like that kept us sharp. It kept us locked into our fundamentals.”

That experience from last season remained part of the backdrop entering this weekend. Nebraska won the opening game of last year’s super regional at Tennessee before losing the next two games and narrowly missing a trip to Oklahoma City.

This year’s setting felt significantly different for the program, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that the ball games were being played in Lincoln. Bowlin Stadium hosted sellout crowds throughout the weekend, and Revelle said the atmosphere became one of the defining parts of the experience.

The Huskers have punched their ticket to the 2026 #WCWS in OKC 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/nzV21hriwB — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 23, 2026

“My phone started blowing up after we won last week with alumni from all over the country,” Revelle said. “They’re like, ‘We won’t miss this.’”

Frahm said the environment added to the energy surrounding the series.

“It was loud. It was fun,” Frahm said. “You could definitely feel big moments building with the crowd.”

Arguably, the crowd may feel very Nebraska-centric once again when the team travels to Oklahoma City. If it’s anything like what the men’s basketball team saw during the NCAA Tournament, the College Worls Series may look awfully red this week.

Nebraska will now head to OKC to face Arkansas in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series. The Huskers have reached the event eight times in program history, but this appearance carries a different feel given the way Nebraska has played over the final two months of the season.

NEXT STOP: OKC



WE’RE GOING TO THE WCWS. pic.twitter.com/TqSNUTVky1 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 23, 2026

The Huskers hold the nation’s longest winning streak and sports one of the country’s most effective postseason pitching staffs. It also doesn’t hurt that they have a roster that has consistently handled high-pressure moments without appearing consumed by them.

“I think we can play with anyone,” Revelle said.

Based on the way Nebraska performed throughout the super regional, the Huskers aren’t the only ones who may believe that statement.