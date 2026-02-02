Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls to No. 11 Ohio State on the Road

After an impressive 16-point victory at home against Northwestern, Nebraska women's basketball suffered a similar fate as the Wildcats against Ohio State on the road.

The No. 11 in the country proved their worth against a quality Huskers squad, winning 90-71. Following the results, the Huskers move to 16-6 (5-6 Big Ten), while the Buckeyes improve to 20-3 (10-2 Big Ten).

First Quarter

On the road, coming off two consecutive conference wins inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Huskers had the potential to pull off the upset against the Buckeyes. However, very early on in the game, the Big Red struggled to keep pace. Ohio State, which averages more than 84 points per game, went into the break 19-13.

Through the first 10 minutes of play, Nebraska struggled offensively. Shooting just 35.7% as a team, the Huskers also saw themselves turn the ball over seven times and be in a deficit in rebounding as well. The hustle was not there, at least at the level it needed to be. However, Nebraska had a big opportunity to settle things down in the second quarter.

after the first pic.twitter.com/bOayMaZfp7 — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 1, 2026

Second Quarter

Down but not out, Nebraska responded in a big way to start. Trailing by six, the Huskers would go on to score seven unanswered points to take the lead. After the two squads battled it out for the next eight minutes or so, Ohio State began a run that would eventually prove to be the difference in the game.

When the buzzer sounded marking the half, Williams' squad had surrendered 12 points off turnovers, failed to make it to the charity stripe, and shot an underwhelming 37.5% from the field. But taking into context being on the road against the No. 11 team in the country, the Huskers had a reason to believe there was still very much a chance.

The sophomore duo of Amiah Hargrove and Britt Prince had combined for 19 points and if this squad could find a way to take care of the ball, it could crawl back into the game. Having time to discuss answers to the Buckeyes' full-court press, it seemed likely Nebraska would be confronted with the physical defense until they made Ohio State pay.

at the half pic.twitter.com/dzOEU07Etg — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 1, 2026

Third Quarter

Despite being down by eight and having trailed for all but 12 seconds of the game to this point, if the Huskers found a rhythm offensively, the entire game could change. Ten minutes later, however, they would continue to struggle to keep up. After 30 minutes of play, Nebraska found itself down 64-54, surviving a period in which Ohio State shot an impressive 57.1% from the field.

Still, there was a chance. In the third, the Huskers turned the ball over another seven times, yet once again found themselves in a winnable game. Now with the rebounding lead, if Nebraska could capitalize by taking care of the ball and seeing some shots go in, Williams' squad could steal a win on the road.

10 to go pic.twitter.com/SM9gFmfZfx — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 2, 2026

Fourth Quarter

Out of the break, the Big Red looked as if they were on their way to doing just that. In the first two minutes of the quarter, Nebraska managed to cut the Buckeyes' 10-point lead to four. Then, the Jaloni Cambridge show came out on full display. Already having totaled 17 points prior to the fourth, Cambridge scored another 13 in the final quarter of play. She also added another 3 assists.

Down 62-66 with 8:10 left to go, the Huskers would go on to be outscored 24-9 in the final minutes of action. Nebraska allowed 33 points off turnovers throughout the game, which was one of the many reasons the contest ended the way it did. They also got out-rebounded, out-hustled, and out-executed as well.

THAT'S 22 PTS FOR #33 pic.twitter.com/TObjcqDy36 — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 2, 2026

With little time to sulk, Nebraska will next take on the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines on the road as well. It will be the second of three consecutive games against ranked opponents to start the month of February. Regardless, Williams' squad still has the chance to end the season on a high note before making their case for the NCAA tournament.

The Huskers will tip off in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. CST. The game is set to be aired on Big Ten Plus. Nebraska will need to learn its lesson about ball security ahead of Wednesday's game in order to find success against a Wolverines defense that averages over 12 steals per game.

Then, on Saturday, the women will return home to Pinnacle Bank Arena to welcome in No. 16 Maryland. It will be a great opportunity to get back on track and potentially keep the momentum they gathered from Wednesday's game rolling. For now, they'll look to reassess things prior to an important week, but don't be surprised if they grow quickly from the mistakes that were made on the court against the Buckeyes. If they do, they'll have every chance to go 2-0 next week and put themselves squarely back into the fold as one of the top teams in the conference.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60

Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75

Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73

Feb. 1 Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

