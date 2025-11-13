Nebraska Women's Basketball Hammers Creighton, Ties Largest Win in Rivalry History
LINCOLN—Nebraska women's basketball left no doubt Wednesday evening.
The Huskers dominated the in-state rival Creighton Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 84-50. The win ends a three-game losing streak in the series for the Big Red and pushes their all-time record against CU to 32-19.
"This is a great win for us," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said in postgame. "We have a great mutual respect with the team that's our in-state rival. It's been a little while so we needed this one."
The 84-50 score is the exact same as the 2005 game between the two programs. Those games are now tied for having the largest difference in a game in the series at 34 points.
Nebraska stays unblemished at 3-0 while Creighton falls to 1-2 on the year.
"We just played really great team basketball tonight," Nebraska guard Britt Prince said after the game. "We had really great pace. We were locked in on defense."
The Huskers got out to a hot start, making their first four shots and blitzing the Jays for a 10-2 run over the first two minutes. While NU would miss the next seven shots, CU could only cut the difference to three points. That extended to eight by the end of the quarter.
Creighton held some slight momentum in the second frame, getting a three-pointer to spark a 5-4 run, but it was all Nebraska from there. The Huskers closed the half on a 14-0 run to take a 21-point lead into the half.
The lead would stretch to as many as 35 points before the final buzzer sounded with the score at 84-50.
Nebraska dominated the rivalry game without several players who would have otherwise played major roles in the contest. Maryland transfer Emily Fisher and 36-game starter Logan Nissley have only appeared in one game this season. Natalie Potts and Allison Weidner have not seen the floor, with Potts expected back at some point and Weidner out for the year.
"We've had to play some kids minutes that I wasn't expecting early here as we kind of work through that," Williams said. "But I think that will pay off for us eventually. Our depth is helping is right now. The situation we're in right now, we're just trying to look at it like not woe is us.
"When we add those prolific pieces back in and we've had the chance to get some other players some game minutes and confidence and experience then that will just make us that much stronger."
Creighton finished with a shooting percentage of 29.4%, including 6-of-23 on three-pointers. Those numbers were hampered by a pair of 1-for-6 efforts from three in quarters one and two, as well as just 8% of shots going down in the second quarter.
Nebraska shot 46.8% for the game, making 10-of-28 from deep. The Huskers were aided by 23 points off of 25 Creighton turnovers.
Prince led all scorers with 18 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists. Callin Hake (13), Jessica Petrie (11), and Claire Johnson (11) also scored in double figures.
Hake, a senior, was 0-3 in her career going into Wednesday, something she said was on her mind as she prepared for the contest.
"I wasn't going to leave Nebraska without beating Creighton," Hake said. "We're happy its a red state again."
Nebraska leaves Lincoln for the first time this season this weekend. The Huskers take on the North Dakota State Bison on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
"We're about to play a really good team away from home for the first time," Williams said. "That will be a test for us."
Tip is set for noon CST on the Big Ten Network.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon) 12 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts 7 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic) 5 p.m. FloHoops
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic) 5/7:30 p.m. FloHoops
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 6 at Penn State 12 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
