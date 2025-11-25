Nebraska Women's Basketball Tops Purdue Fort Wayne at Emerald Coast Classic
Nebraska women's basketball is still undefeated early in the 2025-26 campaign.
The Huskers topped the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastadons in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Monday, 80-57. NU is now 6-0 while PFW is 3-3.
But the 23-point difference is not an indication of how close this game was for much of the evening.
Nebraska was held scoreless for the final four minutes of the first quarter, as Purdue Fort Wayne closed the game to just two points. The fortunes reversed late in the second quarter, with Nebraska going on an 11-0 run over the final 3:12 to take a 38-26 lead into halftime.
The Mastodons shot 46.2% in the third quarter and forced the Huskers into five turnovers, gaining ground to trail 54-44 after three frames.
That momentum continued into the fourth quarter, with a 5-2 run to cut the deficit to seven points. Then Logan Nissley made her presence known.
In a span of 1:19, Nissley hit a trio of three-pointers. The Husker junior scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter, where Nebraska doubled up Purdue Fort Wayne 26-13 to run away with the result.
Amiah Hargrove joined Nissley in scoring 11 points off the bench, with Eliza Maupin pouring in 13 points as another substitute. Britt Prince scored a game-high 18 points, adding seven assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot.
Nebraska shot 56.9% for the game, including 8-of-18 on three-pointers. Purdue Fort Wayne made 38.9% of their shots, going 8-of-27 from downtown.
Both teams had double-digit turnovers, with NU notching 14 to PFW's 18. Those turned into 26 Husker points and 18 Mastodon points.
Nebraska advances to the championship of the Emerald Coast Classic on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Huskers will take on the winner of Northwestern State and Virginia, with the game streaming on FloHoops.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58
- Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic) 7:30 p.m. FloHoops
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 6 at Penn State 12 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.