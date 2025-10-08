Nebraska Women’s Basketball Unveils 2025–26 TV Schedule, Game Times
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is gearing up for an action-packed 2025–26 season. And fans won’t have to miss a moment of the excitement. With a lineup full of nationally televised games and high-stakes Big Ten battles, the Huskers are poised to spend much of the season in the spotlight.
In total, Nebraska will appear 11 times on the FOX family of networks, with all those contests coming against 2025 postseason teams. Five of those will be played at home inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, five will be on the road, and one will be held at a neutral site.
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Getting The National TV Spotlight
One of the season’s biggest moments will arrive on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 16. That's when Nebraska hosts its biggest rival, Iowa, in Lincoln. The nationally televised matchup will air live on FOX at 11 a.m. CT. And it is expected to be one of the marquee games of the college basketball season.
The Huskers will also get an early taste of the national spotlight when they face in-state rival Creighton on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. CT on FS1. Both games promise intense atmospheres and could play pivotal roles in shaping Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament resume.
The Big Ten Network (BTN) will deliver coast-to-coast coverage with nine televised Nebraska games throughout the season. The BTN slate begins with a conference-opening clash on Jan. 1 at Iowa (1 p.m. CT).
Husker fans can circle several home matchups on their calendars. These include games against Wisconsin (Jan. 21), Illinois (Jan. 24), Ohio State (Feb. 1), Maryland (Feb. 7), and Washington (Feb. 22). Road contests at Michigan State, Michigan, and Minnesota will also air on BTN, ensuring that every corner of the country can follow Nebraska’s progress.
Season Highlights and Expectations
For fans who never want to miss a tip-off, B1G+ will stream all non-televised games live. These include early-season contests such as the Oct. 24 exhibition vs. Mount Marty, the Nov. 3 matchup against Northwestern State, and several key non-conference games against Samford, Oral Roberts, Omaha, and Bradley. Later in the year, B1G+ will also carry crucial Big Ten matchups, including home games against Indiana, UCLA, and Oregon.
Adding to the excitement, Nebraska will compete in the Emerald Coast Classic on November 24–25, with games streamed live on FloHoops. Those neutral-site contests will test the Huskers against top-tier opponents early in the season and offer a chance to build momentum before Big Ten play begins.
Nebraska’s non-conference slate is filled with strong competition, featuring familiar rivals and several mid-major powerhouses. The Big Ten schedule opens with a challenging trip to Iowa before a January stretch that includes high-energy home games against Purdue, Indiana, and UCLA.
