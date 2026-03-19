Nebrasketball Gets It Done, Wins NCAA Tournament Game Over Troy
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OKLAHOMA CITY — Not since Homer has a destruction of Troy been so historical.
The No. 4 seed Nebraska handled the No. 13 seed Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on Thursday, 76-47. The Huskers improve to 27-6, while the Trojans end their season at 22-12.
This is the first NCAA Tournament win in Nebraska men's basketball history, improving the program record to 1-8.
The Game
Nebrasketball didn't suffer a slow start, as had been typical of the past month-plus of the season. The issue at the beginning of this one was Troy getting its shooters going.
Victor Valdes and Campbell Cooper made a pair of three-pointers each, helping the Trojans to a 15-12 lead at the 10:34 mark. That's when the tide turned as red as Paycom Center.
Pryce Sandfort made two triples to jumpstart a 20-4 run to go up 32-19. The Huskers extended the lead to as many as 18 points before the 41-25 score at halftime.
Troy opened on a 5-0 run as Nebraska's first three possessions of the half were a missed shot and two turnovers. But, just like in the first half, Sandfort delivered the start to a run.
The junior sharpshooter made his sixth three-pointer of the game to spark an 11-2 run. That stretched the difference to 20 points with 14:06 to play. Less than eight minutes later, that lead was at 30 points.
Nebraska was able to cruise the rest of the way to the 29-point victory.
The Stats
Nebraska shot 43.1%, including 14-of-39 on three-pointers. Troy made 28.3% of its shots, making 8-of-28 from deep.
Troy won the Sun Belt with the help of its rebounding, but that wasn't a strength in this one. Nebraska won the rebounding battle 37-33. The Huskers also turned 13 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points, a category that netted the Trojans just three points.
Sandfort's big day ended with a game-high 23 points. He made 7-of-11 three-pointers, adding five rebounds. Jamarques Lawrence was also hot from deep, making three triples as part of his 13 points.
Rienk Mast filled out the stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Sam Hoiberg led all players with nine rebounds.
What's Next
Nebraska advances to the second round on Saturday against the winner of No. 5 seed Vanderbilt and the No. 12 seed McNeese. That game does not yet have a tip time and television destination.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68
- Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77
- Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49
- Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52
- Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64
- Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61
- Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67
- March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52
- March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75
- March 13 Purdue 74, Nebraska 58 (Big Ten Tournament)
- March 19 Nebraska 76, Troy 47 (NCAA Tournament)
- March 21 vs. Vanderbilt/McNeese (NCAA Tournament)
Home games are bolded. All times central.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry