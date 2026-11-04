Nebrasketball Meme of the Game: Le Moyne Edition



We're back!



The Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game Committee is honored to be back for the 2026-2027 season. Our hard-working committee is rested, refreshed, and still savoring the champagne that was enjoyed after Nebrasketball's journey to the Sweet 16.

We're going to do things slightly differently this season. The unofficial history of the Meme Army, the Meme of the Game Committee's five criteria for selection, and a nifty new FAQ section now live in their own stand-alone post.

* * *

Nebraska kicked off the 2026-2027 season against Le Moyne College. This was Nebraska's first-ever meeting against the Dolphins* from De Witt, New York.



*Per the incomparable Husker Hoops Central account, this was Nebraska's first game against a team whose nickname is Dolphins… a completely random factoid that I love.

Nebraska jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Huskers led 58-32 at halftime and cruised to a 106-64 victory. It was the most points Nebraska has scored since posting 114 in a double overtime loss to Ohio State in March of 2025.

The no-doubt victory allowed Fred Hoiberg to empty his bench. Forward Sam Orme, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, was the only Husker who did not play. Eleven Huskers scored, led by Pryce Sandfort's 20 points. Braden Frager added 16. Connor Essegian - playing his first regular season minutes since being injured last November - scored 13 off the bench. Damon Wilkinson and Jacob Lanier also scored double digits (11 points each).

Nebraska's next game is against Providence on Saturday. The teams will meet for a neutral-site game at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Now to the memes!



The Meme Army's season debut was almost spoiled by Le Moyne's social media admin. It took well over 30 minutes for them to tweet out the final score post - an eternity in the digital age. Maybe they were busy counting all the dolphins in central New York state.

Honorable Mention

“You Just Lost to Colin Rice” - @HuskerHC

https://x.com/HuskerHC/status/2117453653225435211

Honorable Mention

“I wanna die” - @jorster

https://x.com/jorster/status/2117452844358054017

Honorable Mention

“Le Moyne is French for 'the moan'” - @cdj80

https://x.com/cdj80/status/2117452841707339866

Honorable Mention

“You just got Lanierd” - @NebraskaCubbie

https://x.com/NebraskaCubbie/status/2117453189045989509

Honorable Mention

“American Patriot Sam Hoiberg” - @SamHoibergFan1

https://x.com/SamHoibergFan1/status/2117610352125120676

Honorable Mention

“There are no dolphins in New York” - @huskersjames

https://x.com/huskersjames/status/2117456545315463308

Honorable Mention

“Taj DeGourdville wishes you a happy Halloween” - @BigGlennNetwork

https://x.com/BigGlennNetwork/status/2117453341232120020

Runner-up

“Pryce Sandfort, Pet Detective” - @NH4NU

https://x.com/NH4NU/status/2117453241856524366

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“The Dolphins made Hootie cry” - @HuskerGI

https://x.com/HuskerGI/status/2117461597861879936

Congratulations to all our winners!

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