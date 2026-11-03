Three Encouraging Things We Learned in Nebraska Basketball's 106-64 Season-Opening Win Over Le Moyne

Nebraska is off to a 1-0 start.

Fred Hoiberg's eighth season at the helm of the Husker men's basketball program began with a 106-64 victory Monday night over Le Moyne. The Big Red shot 53.8% from the field, 46.7% from beyond the arc, and 78.6% from the free-throw line. NU also forced 17 turnovers and outrebounded the Dolphins 40-29.

Although the Huskers did what they were expected to do, their victory provided several encouraging signs. Here are three things we learned from Nebraska's 42-point win.

1. There Are Plenty of Scoring Threats on This Team

Connor Essegian reacts after a three-point basket during the second half against Le Moyne. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll preface this by saying that more often than not, Pryce Sandfort or Braden Frager will lead the team in scoring on any given night. However, Nebraska's season opener was much more of a team-wide effort to put the ball in the hoop. Through 20 minutes of play, the Huskers had already scored 58 points before adding another 48 in the second half.

The offensive explosion was the result of spreading the ball around. In the first half, 11 of the Huskers' 20 made field goals came from an assist. They continued that trend after halftime, adding another 13 assists on 15 shots made.

Hoiberg seemingly prioritized adding scoring threats through the transfer portal and high school ranks. Through the four-game sample we've seen so far, including three exhibition contests and the season opener, those additions have largely done exactly that.

It was fascinating to see how well the Big Red flowed together offensively in its first official game. Considering Nebraska welcomed eight newcomers to the roster, five of whom played significant roles Monday, the group already looked like it had rounded into midseason form. We'll see if that carries over against Providence on Saturday, but if it does, the Huskers should have no trouble competing with the Friars at Mohegan Sun Arena in their second game.

2. The Huskers Made It Look Easy Because They Played Hard

Le Moyne forward Trevor Roe shoots against Nebraska's Cale Jacobsen during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Sam Hoiberg no longer being with the team, his father's program continues to carry on the identity he helped establish, one that ultimately earned him an opportunity in the NBA. They work hard, play hard, and handle their business, just as any good team should.

In the first half, Nebraska outrebounded Le Moyne 22-10, scored 14 more points in the paint, and held an 8-0 advantage in points off turnovers. That's exactly what you're supposed to do when you have a more athletic and physical team. That doesn't mean it's easy, though. Matt Rhule's football team seemingly had a similar advantage on Halloween but couldn't get the job done. It was refreshing to see the Husker hoops take care of business, and I'm sure the fan base agrees.

Getting back to Hoiberg's squad, things became much more even in those hustle stats when NU's bench entered the game. The Huskers were outrebounded 19-18 and lost the second-chance points battle 6-5. That's not necessarily a concern, though. The bench is largely made up of younger players or those who are still learning their roles.

Overall, Nebraska played hard, knocked down shots, boxed out, and earned the win. I'm looking forward to covering many more games this season if the Huskers continue to bring that same effort and intensity.

3. Nebraska Did a Great Job of Getting to the Charity Stripe

Damon Wilkinson shoots against Le Moyne Dolphins forward Kaden Stuckey during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NU attempted 28 free throws against Le Moyne. That will win them plenty of games. To be fair, they ultimately still have to cash them in, but consistently getting to the line is a major advantage regardless of the team you play. More importantly, the Huskers did it by playing physically and emphasizing getting the ball into the paint.

Senior forward Damon Wilkinson led the way with nine free-throw attempts, converting all nine. Pryce Sandfort and Connor Essegian also did a good job of forcing the issue, combining to make nine of their 10 attempts.

If Nebraska can continue to prioritize paint touches, whether through post-ups or dribble drives, its offense should benefit greatly. The Huskers did exactly that against Le Moyne, drawing fouls and getting to the line. They finished 22-of-28 (78.6%) at the charity stripe. If they continue to attack the basket at that rate, they'll find themselves in a lot of contests down the line. With a team full of more than capable shooters, I like their odds of making free throws at a high rate in 2026-27.

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