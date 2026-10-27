Three Things We Learned in Nebraska Basketball's 88-84 Exhibition Win Over Kansas State

This time, Nebraska didn't play with their food.

Though the Huskers finished their exhibition slate with a 1-2 record, fans of the Big Red have got to be feeling pretty good after what we saw Monday night. More importantly, Nebraska had one final opportunity to work through some issues before the games start counting for real.

In a neutral-site matchup with Kansas State in Grand Island, the Big Red looked the best they have since the end of their magical 2025-26 campaign. With the regular season set to begin next week, here are three things we learned about this year's Nebrasketball team.

1. NU's Offense is Significantly Better When its Stars are Involved

Pryce Sandfort runs onto the court while being greeted by alumni players before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though it may sound self-explanatory, this is an important takeaway, considering the Huskers' two biggest stars had yet to truly shine during the exhibition slate. That changed against Kansas State.

Senior forward Pryce Sandfort, who averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 2025-26, scored just 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting across NU's first two exhibition games. In game three, the unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection finished with 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting, adding three rebounds and two assists.

His counterpart, Braden Frager, had combined for just 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting in those first two games. Against the Wildcats, he scored what would have been a career-high 28 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

Following Nebraska's exhibition loss to BYU, I wrote that "Nebraska's Sports Cars (Frager and Sandfort) Need to Be Used." Whether they saw it or not, the two responded in a big way, arguably becoming the biggest reason for the Huskers' win over Kansas State.

Both should now have added confidence heading into the season opener against Le Moyne after seeing shots fall at a high level in Monday's win. That's important because Nebraska will rely on both players to deliver in big games throughout the year.

2. The Huskers Responded to Fred Hoiberg's Challenge

Fred Hoiberg reacts during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite winning a program-record 28 games last season, Nebraska struggled at times to take care of the basketball and finish defensive possessions. The Huskers targeted veteran players with length in the transfer portal, but they were still set to lose both starting guards and their top three rebounders from the 2025-26 roster.

Last Wednesday, head coach Fred Hoiberg identified both areas as concerns heading into the fall. Against Kansas State, however, the Huskers showed they were capable of taking a step in the right direction.

Nebraska backed that up against the Wildcats, turning the ball over just seven times while allowing only five offensive rebounds in 40 minutes of play. Simply put, those are the kinds of numbers that can help the Huskers win a lot of games.

When a coach identifies specific areas for improvement and his team responds in its next outing, that's an encouraging sign. Monday's performance doesn't guarantee those issues are solved, but it showed NU is capable of making winning plays by taking care of the ball and boxing out. If the Big Red can maintain that level of effort, they'll have a chance to build on last year's success. If not, in Hoiberg's own words, "we’re going to be very pedestrian."

3. Nebraska's Bench Can Be an Asset

Damon Wilkinson while playing for South Dakota State prior to transferring to Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska received a significant boost from its bench in Monday's win over Kansas State. South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson, freshman Jacob Lanier, and San Diego State transfer Taj DeGourville all made the most of their opportunities.

Lanier continues to provide instant offense for the Big Red, totaling 34 points across NU's three exhibition games. He's played with a scorer's mentality whenever he's on the floor, and his production should help him remain a factor in the rotation.

Wilkinson has totaled 26 points and 11 rebounds during the exhibition slate, but his performance against the Wildcats offered a glimpse of how he can fit into Nebraska's offense when things are good. With Sandfort and Frager finding success from beyond the arc, Wilkinson had more room to operate in the post and use his back-to-the-basket game. When the Huskers' perimeter shooters are clicking, opposing defenses can't afford to collapse on Wilkinson in the paint, potentially creating opportunities for him to put together productive scoring nights on a regular basis.

DeGourville, meanwhile, brings a gritty presence to the floor. The former Aztec averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds a year ago, but finished with nine points, five rebounds, and two assists Monday night. He's willing to do the dirty work on the glass and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line against Kansas State. If he can continue contributing in those areas, he'll make a strong case for a larger role.

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