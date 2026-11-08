Nebrasketball Memes of the Game: Providence Edition



Welcome to the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game for the Huskers' 67-58 win over Providence. More information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners can be found here.

Nebraska traveled to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT for a "neutral site" game against the Providence Friars of the Big East Conference. The arena is about an hour from the Providence campus, and approximately 800 students rode in a bus caravan to the game. Combine that with other Friar fans in the region and the crowd was about as neutral as Nebraska's annual trip to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.

The extra fans created a great environment befitting a late-February conference game. It definitely did not sound like the second game of the season in early November. On the radio broadcast, play-by-play announcer Kent Pavelka noted that the Huskers were loudly booed during the introductions - a rarity for Nebraska in the non-conference.

Providence started strong, converting several offensive rebounds into points and forcing Husker turnovers on the other end. Big man Boden Kapke and Pryce Sandfort provided an offensive spark as the Husker defense ramped up their intensity. Nebraska led 30-25 at halftime, holding the Friars to just 29% shooting from the floor.

In the second half, Nebraska started to assert itself on both ends of the court. Defensively, the Huskers played a strong game, frustrating Providence's guards into bad shots and turnovers. On offense, Sandfort did Sandfort things en route to his game-high 25 points. Kapke, Braden Frager, and Cale Jacobsen also scored in double figures.

Nebraska next plays on Veterans Day against Lindenwood at Pinnacle Bank Arena before heading to Sioux Falls next weekend.



And without further ado, your Nebrasketball Meme Army Memes of the Game:

Best Disney’s Friar Tuck meme - Honorable Mention

“Friar Tuck is disappointed” - @AndruHansen

https://x.com/AndruHansen/status/2119261377378550010

Best Disney’s Friar Tuck meme – Runner Up

“Friar Tuck needs another drink” - @huskersjames

https://x.com/huskersjames/status/2119261203059106261

Best Disney’s Friar Tuck meme

“Friar Tuck thinks you guys suck” - @TKanost

https://x.com/TKanost/status/2119254233195086216

Best Deep Fat Fryer meme – Honorable Mention

“Pryce Sandfort fried the Friars” - @B1GDillyWilly

https://x.com/B1GDillyWilly/status/2119255194601230391

Best Deep Fat Fryer meme – Runner Up

“Herbie owns fryers” - @____reggie

https://x.com/____reggie/status/2119254111086637172

Best Deep Fat Fryer meme

“Put the Friars in the bag, bro” - @HuskerMike28

Put the Friars in the bag, bro. pic.twitter.com/GUsI8nz4Yg — Mike 🌽 (@HuskerMike28) November 8, 2026

https://x.com/HuskerMike28/status/2119254218343133353

Honorable Mention

“Mike Stibbs says enjoy your bus ride home” - @RayLincoln82

https://x.com/RayLincoln82/status/2119255439263043965

Honorable Mention

“Grand Island >>> Rhode Island” - @jacobfriesen_

https://x.com/jacobfriesen_/status/2119254113196405166

Honorable Mention

“Baden Kapke” - @NebPropaganda

https://x.com/NebPropaganda/status/2119257290536816679

Honorable Mention

“We just fried you” - @cltsfrmngtn

https://x.com/cltsfrmngtn/status/2119254177725714576

Honorable Mention

“Live at the Mohegan Sun” - @ReidStagemeyer

Live at Mohegan Sun... pic.twitter.com/TT9Ox0HZFo — Reid Stagemeyer (@ReidStagemeyer) November 8, 2026

https://x.com/ReidStagemeyer/status/2119264873586520441

Honorable Mention

“Pryce and KP put your season in hot water” - @KoolaidJuulPod

https://x.com/KoolaidJuulPod/status/2119254403743916180

Runner-up

“Dana Holgorsen thinks your offense is dog water” - @DeanNoLongerInO

https://x.com/DeanNoLongerInO/status/2119254168049189289

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“Providence has a new mayor” - @HuskerGI

https://x.com/HuskerGI/status/2119254279529840828

Congratulations to all our winners!

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