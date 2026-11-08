Nebrasketball Goes to Uncasville, Leaves with Win Over Providence

In a neutral-site affair just 60 miles from the home base of the Friars, it was all Huskers on Saturday.

Playing at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Nebraska stayed undefeated with a 67-58 win over Providence. The Friars fell to 1-1.

With the win, Nebraska's non-conference, regular-season win streak has been extended to 24 games. It goes back to Nov. 22, 2024.

The Huskers got off to an odd start, committing turnovers on their first two possessions. Odd for the Big Red, but not odd for the way the Friars play defense. They forced Maine into 23 turnovers earlier this week.

Fortunately for Nebraska, the turnovers were not a full-game issue.

Braden Frager and Boden Kapke combined for NU's first seven points. Pryce Sandfort then got on the board with a layup, tying the game at 9-9 just over four minutes into the contest.

Sandfort got hot from there, scoring 10 of 12 points as part of an 18-3 run. But the. Friars closed hte half on a 6-0 run, sending the teams to the break with the Huskers up 30-25.

2H underway.



All we got. pic.twitter.com/DC11inSsoG — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 8, 2026

Kapke and Cale Jacobsen went 4-for-4 on free throws to open the second half, with layups by Frager and Sandfort giving Nebraska an 11-point lead. However, a shooting drought was looming.

Over the next 5:37, Providence put together a 11-3 run, with Nebraska making just one shot out of the next seven attempts.

Just like last year, though, the combination of Frager and Sandfort sparked game-sealing run. The two sharpshooters made three-pointers to push the lead back to nine points. A couple of minutes later, Sandfort slammed home a dunk in transition to get to a 12-point lead.

The Friars did not get the deficit back to single digits until 22.5 seconds were left in the game, and by then the cake had been baked.

Nebraska shot 44.9% from the floor, including 5-of-24 on three-pointers. Providence made 30.6% of its shots, making 7-of-38 from deep.

At the line, Providence made 13 of 14 from the stripe. Nebraska, getting there 24 times, made 18 free throws.

Where the Friars held a distinct advantage for much of the game was on the glass. They out-rebounded the Huskers 33-31, with 15 coming on the offensive glass. Those offensive rebounds turned into 20 second-chance points.

Sandfort led all scorers with 25 points, going 3-for-8 on three-pointers. Kapke (13 points), Frager (12 points, and Jacobsen (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Nebraska returns to Lincoln to host Lindenwood on Wednesday. The Lions are 2-1, with a 98-59 loss to TCU and wins of 120-46 and 115-44 over Central Bible University (Div. II) and East-West University, respectively (Div. II).

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on FS1.

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