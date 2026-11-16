Nebrasketball Memes of the Game: Boise State Edition



Welcome to the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game for the Boise State game!



(Information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners can be found here.)

On Sunday, Nebraska traveled to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota - otherwise known as "Pinnacle Bank Arena North." The intimate arena seats 3,250, approximately 3,245 of which were loud Husker fans. The environment for the game was incredible. It looks like a bucket-list venue.

And the product on the floor was pretty darn good too. Nebraska got out to a strong start and never looked back. Boise came into the game undefeated and averaging over 100 points per game. But Nate Loenser’s defense had them in knots. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s offense continued to play well.

Braden Frager scored a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. Frager shot 8 of 11 from the floor, 3 of 4 from deep and a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Sam Orme had his best game as a Husker, scoring 15, including three triples.

Cale Jacobsen played a strong game, putting up big numbers in points (13), rebounds (6), assists (4), steals (2), and fouls (5). Pryce Sandfort was held to "only" 17 points as Boise employed an "anybody but Pryce" defense for most of the first half. Boden Kapke also scored in double figures and Taj DeGourville notched eight assists.

Nebraska's next game is Wednesday against the Coyotes of South Dakota.



Now, on to the memes!

Best Cale Jacobsen Meme - Honorable Mention

“Bergen Reilly's fiancé” - @Coyotes52

@Coyotes52

Best Cale Jacobsen Meme - Runner Up

“The Cales of November” - @Willis79850606

@Willis79850606

Best Cale Jacobsen Meme

“Types of Kale” - @402Nation

@402Nation

Best Braden Frager Meme - Honorable Mention

“The Fragerance” - @BigRedBobbyMoan

@BigRedBobbyMoan

Best Braden Frager Meme - Honorable Mention

“Wilt Frager” - @HuskerGI

@HuskerGI

Best Braden Frager Meme - Runner Up

“Tame the Bronco” - @NH4NU

@NH4NU

Best Braden Frager Meme

“Frager Cuts His Own Hair” - @IKnowThings4

@IKnowThings4

Best Sanford Pentagon meme - Honorable Mention

“You lost at the Sandfort Pentagon” - @benryananderson

@benryananderson

Best Sanford Pentagon meme - Runner Up

“Nebrasketball just struck the Pentagon” - @ReidStagemeyer

@ReidStagemeyer

Best Sanford Pentagon meme

“More like the Sandfort Pentagon” - @BigGlennNetwork

@BigGlennNetwork

Honorable Mention

“Exciting white Bronco chase” - @FeitCanWrite

@FeitCanWrite

Honorable Mention

“Incomplete Bronco” - @huskersjames

@huskersjames

Honorable Mention

“The Frank Grimes State Broncos” - @huskerfan4life9

@huskerfan4life9

Honorable Mention

“It's not delivery, it's Degourville” - @JackMitchellLNK

@JackMitchellLNK

Honorable Mention

“You just got criss cross apple sauced” - @cltsfrmngtn

@cltsfrmngtn

Honorable Mention

“Bronco Buster” - @jorster

@jorster

Honorable Mention

“Where the hell is the State of Boise?” - @ScottShiff300

@ScottShiff300

Honorable Mention

“Emo volleyball girl is emo” - @BigGlennNetwork

@BigGlennNetwork

Runner-up

“You just gave up 102” - @RayLincoln82

@RayLincoln82

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“Your defense is softer than the Lindenwood Twitter Admin” - @huskerfan4life9

@huskerfan4life9

Congratulations to all our winners!

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