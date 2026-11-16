Nebrasketball Memes of the Game: Boise State Edition
In this story:
Welcome to the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game for the Boise State game!
(Information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners can be found here.)
On Sunday, Nebraska traveled to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota - otherwise known as "Pinnacle Bank Arena North." The intimate arena seats 3,250, approximately 3,245 of which were loud Husker fans. The environment for the game was incredible. It looks like a bucket-list venue.
And the product on the floor was pretty darn good too. Nebraska got out to a strong start and never looked back. Boise came into the game undefeated and averaging over 100 points per game. But Nate Loenser’s defense had them in knots. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s offense continued to play well.
Braden Frager scored a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. Frager shot 8 of 11 from the floor, 3 of 4 from deep and a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Sam Orme had his best game as a Husker, scoring 15, including three triples.
Cale Jacobsen played a strong game, putting up big numbers in points (13), rebounds (6), assists (4), steals (2), and fouls (5). Pryce Sandfort was held to "only" 17 points as Boise employed an "anybody but Pryce" defense for most of the first half. Boden Kapke also scored in double figures and Taj DeGourville notched eight assists.
Nebraska's next game is Wednesday against the Coyotes of South Dakota.
Now, on to the memes!
Best Cale Jacobsen Meme - Honorable Mention
“Bergen Reilly's fiancé” - @Coyotes52
Best Cale Jacobsen Meme - Runner Up
“The Cales of November” - @Willis79850606
Best Cale Jacobsen Meme
Best Braden Frager Meme - Honorable Mention
“The Fragerance” - @BigRedBobbyMoan
Best Braden Frager Meme - Honorable Mention
Best Braden Frager Meme - Runner Up
Best Braden Frager Meme
“Frager Cuts His Own Hair” - @IKnowThings4
Best Sanford Pentagon meme - Honorable Mention
“You lost at the Sandfort Pentagon” - @benryananderson
Best Sanford Pentagon meme - Runner Up
“Nebrasketball just struck the Pentagon” - @ReidStagemeyer
Best Sanford Pentagon meme
“More like the Sandfort Pentagon” - @BigGlennNetwork
Honorable Mention
“Exciting white Bronco chase” - @FeitCanWrite
Honorable Mention
“Incomplete Bronco” - @huskersjames
Honorable Mention
“The Frank Grimes State Broncos” - @huskerfan4life9
Honorable Mention
“It's not delivery, it's Degourville” - @JackMitchellLNK
Honorable Mention
“You just got criss cross apple sauced” - @cltsfrmngtn
Honorable Mention
Honorable Mention
“Where the hell is the State of Boise?” - @ScottShiff300
Honorable Mention
“Emo volleyball girl is emo” - @BigGlennNetwork
Runner-up
“You just gave up 102” - @RayLincoln82
Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game
“Your defense is softer than the Lindenwood Twitter Admin” - @huskerfan4life9
Congratulations to all our winners!
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Dave Feit began writing for HuskerMax in 2011. Follow him on Twitter (@feitcanwrite) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/FeitCanWrite)