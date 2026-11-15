Three Things We Learned in Nebraska Basketball's 102-75 Win Over Boise State

The 25th-ranked Cornhuskers are 4-0 after a 27-point "neutral-site" win over Boise State in Sioux Falls.



Five Nebraska players recorded double figures, while the Big Red held a Broncos offense that entered the matchup averaging more than 114 points per game to nearly 40 points below its season average.



To be fair, there's plenty to like about NU's performance at the Sanford Pentagon. However, here are three things we learned from Nebraska's fourth straight win.

1. Sometimes, the Hoop is 10 Feet Wide

Sam Orme scored a season-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Boise State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the season, Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg made it clear that his 2026-27 roster would be able to shoot. Through their first three games, the Huskers looked just fine, highlighted by All-Big Ten preseason selection Pryce Sandfort, who was averaging more than 22 points per game.

However, in Sunday's matchup with Boise State, seemingly every Nebraska player who saw the court found success scoring the ball. Five different Huskers recorded double figures against the Broncos, and NU shot 38-for-57 from the floor, including 12-for-24 from behind the arc.

A regulation basketball hoop is 10 feet tall, but Nebraska made it look as if it were 10 feet wide. Some nights, the shots will fall like they did on Sunday. When they do, opposing teams better watch out.

2. Braden Frager is the Real Deal

Braden Frager is averaging 14.75 points per game in 20206-27. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw it a year ago: Braden Frager was the real deal. Still, at times in 2026-27, he's shown he's capable of taking the next step. In Sioux Falls, the Lincoln native was at his best, finishing with a career-high 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

For portions of the game, it seemed as if whatever he put up was bound to go in. For the most part, that was the case. Regardless, it's exciting to see the junior forward begin to take another step.

Sandfort appears to be dependable as always, but Frager has the potential to take the Big Red over the top. He won't have to play like this every time he touches the floor, but when he does, Nebraska will be a ridiculously hard team to beat.

His confidence should be high after scoring in double figures in each of the last three games. Time will tell if he can keep it going, but if Frager can string together performances like this more consistently, Nebraska could be a Final Four-level team.

3. NU's Defense is Very Good

Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Nate Loenser warms before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2025). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, the Big Red were able to hold onto Nate Loenser for at least another year, despite the longtime Hoiberg assistant being considered for several head coaching jobs. Regardless, Loenser has helped build an NU defense that's currently allowing opponents to shoot a combined 88-for-246 (35.8%) from the floor.

Boise State was no different from Nebraska's first three opponents, despite entering the matchup averaging well over 100 points and shooting over 53% from the field. In the Huskers' dominant win, they held the Broncos to just 25 made field goals, 13 fewer than Boise State had recorded in any other game this fall.

Additionally, the Big Red forced Boise State into 15 turnovers. As good as NU's offense looked, its defense was what won the game. If the Huskers can continue defending at this level throughout the year, there won't be many teams capable of bringing them down, especially if Nebraska continues to rebound as well as it did in Sioux Falls.

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