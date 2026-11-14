How to Watch No. 25 Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Boise State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Damon Wilkinson took only three games before having his first signature moment as part of the No. 25 Nebraska men's basketball team.

Playing as a reserve off the bench, the 6-foot-11 transfer from South Dakota State tore apart Lindenwood Wednesday night with 19 points while going 7-for-8 from the field. He also hit a pair of three-pointers and grabbed three rebounds in what NU hopes is only a preview of what he can be for the Huskers after losing impact forwards Rienk Mast and Berke Büyüktuncel from last year's Sweet 16 squad.

The Huskers ran away from the Lions 94-60 to move to 3-0 on the young season as star Pryce Sandfort poured in a game-high 22 points, including six three-pointers. Braden Frager continued to struggle from beyond the arc (1-6), but he still added 14 to round out the trio of double-digit scorers for NU.

The Cornhuskers will now focus on their second neutral site game of the season, but it's practically another home game for Nebraska whenever they pay a visit to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Here's all you need to know for Sunday's matchup between NU and Boise State.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 25 Nebraska (3-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Boise State (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

No. 25 Nebraska (3-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Boise State (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) When: Sunday, November 15

Sunday, November 15 Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D. Time: 12 p.m. CST

12 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Boise State head coach Leon Rice comes off a disappointing 2025-2026 season that saw the Broncos miss the postseason for the first time in six years. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Boise State Scout

Head Coach

Leon Rice | 17th Season at Boise State & as Head Coach

339-189 (.642) at Boise State & as Head Coach

5x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3x NIT Appearances

2x MWC regular season titles, 1x MWC tournament title

2x MWC Coach of the Year

Previous assistant at Gonzaga, Yakima Valley CC, Northern Colorado & Oregon

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 20-12 (12-8 MWC, T-5th)

20-12 (12-8 MWC, T-5th) All-MWC: 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 1-0

April 5, 2025, in Crown Semifinals last matchup: 79-69 NU

Originally from Angola, Boise State guard Aginaldo Neto leads the team in scoring with 20 points per game through three contests. | Boise State Athletics

Key Returners

Aginaldo Neto | G | Soph. | The 6-foot-2 guard from Angola played in all 32 games last season as a freshman, but was limited to 4.3 PPG. He earned a starting role this season and has been averaging 20 points, six assists and over three rebounds per game.

Spencer Ahrens | F | Soph. | Another recruit to see a lot of playing time as a freshman before moving into the starting lineup as a sophomore, Ahrens is scoring 15 points and adding five rebounds per game so far this year.

Pearson Carmichael | F | Jr. | A former two-time Oregon State Player of the Year, the 6-foot-7 forward is tallying 11 PPG this season while going 8-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Bhan Buom | F | Soph. | Heralding from Nebraska and Lincoln High, Buom appeared in 22 games as a freshman last year and has scored 18 points through two games of the new season.

Julian Bowie | G | Jr. | Played in only eight games last year before sitting out of the remainder of the season. The Idaho native has started in two of the three games this season while adding 8.3 PPG.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Damari Wheeler-Thomas | G | Gr. | The transfer from North Dakota State redshirted due to injury in 2024-2025 before breaking out as a junior. The Illinois native averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals last season for the Bison en route to earning All-Summit League Second Team honors.

Dovydas Butka | F | Gr. | The Lithuanian played for one season apiece at Pepperdine and Campbell before arriving at Boise State. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging a double-double through three games with 16 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

Jerquarius Stanback | F | Jr. | Started all 32 games as a redshirt freshman last season at Alabama State, where he earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors while averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Boise State forward Damari Wheeler-Thomas earned All-Summit League Second Team honors last year at North Dakota State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Drew Fielder | F/C | Transfer | Following two seasons at Georgetown, Fielder came to Boise State for the 2025-2026 season and earned All-MWC Second Team honors after leading the Broncos with 14.7 PPG while also hitting 40.9% of his three-pointers. He's now at Alabama after transferring over the offseason.

Javan Buchanan | F | Transfer | Split his first four college seasons between Indiana Wesleyan and Boise State. Averaged 9.6 PPG to be named the 2024-2025 MWC Sixth Man of the Year before stepping into the starting lineup in 2025-2026, where he averaged 12 points and five rebounds per contest. Transferred to West Virginia to end his college career.

Dylan Andrews | G | Graduated | Joined the Broncos after three seasons at UCLA and scored 12.5 PPG with a team-high 46 made three-pointers during his lone season.

Andrew Meadow | F | Transfer | The California native poured in 12.1 points per game as a starter while ranking sixth in the conference with a 51 field goal percentage. Joined Oregon over the offseason.

Outlook

Going into their swan song of being a member of the Mountain West Conference, expectations were high for the 2025-2026 Boise State men's basketball team under 16-year head coach Leon Rice. Coming off consecutive NCAA Tournaments, the Broncos were expected to compete for another bid, but a shocking 79-78 home loss to Division II Hawai'i Pacific set the stage for an up-and-down campaign.

Inconsistency plagued Boise State all season long, but the Broncos still finished with a 20-12 record and a respectable fifth-place in the Mountain West. In preparation for their move to the remodeled Pac-12, Rice put the program on a different path with a giant roster retool.

All five of their starters from last season are gone, including double-digit scorers Drew Fielder (14.7 PPG) to Alabama, Javan Buchanan (12.6) to West Virginia, Andrew Meadow (12.1) to Oregon and Dylan Andrews (12.5) running out of eligibility.

Boise State center and Lithuanian Dovydas Butka is averaging a double-double so far this year with 16 points and 10 rebounds. | Boise State Athletics

Spearheading this new roster in 2026-2027 for the Broncos so far has been returning guard Aginaldo Neto. Hailing from Angola, the 6-foot-2 sophomore has averaged a team-leading 20 points per game in three contests, highlighted by back-to-back 25-point outings against Butler and Oakland. Joining him is North Dakota State transfer and All-Summit League Second Team pick Damari Wheeler-Thomas. He's putting up over 17 points per game after being selected as one of two Broncos listed as impact players in the Pac-12 preseason watch list.

Dovydas Butka is choosing to spend his final college season with Boise State after making one-year stops at Pepperdine and Campbell in the last two years. The Lithuanian is averaging a double-double so far this season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Spencer Ahrens came off the bench in most games last season, but he's now in the starting lineup and averaging 15 PPG through three games.

Pearson Carmichael is another dangerous returner for the Broncos. Despite making starts in one of three appearances this season, Carmichael is 8-for-19 from beyond the arc. Jerquarius Stanback is a stout defender from Alabama State, as he won SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors last season before transferring.

This is far from the team that Nebraska beat in the Crown Semifinals two years ago, so the Huskers should be heavy favorites entering Sunday. However, the Boise State offense has been electric this season with an average of 114.3 points per game. They crushed Big Ten foe Washington in an exhibition (109-91) while most recently beating down on Butler 100-81 — who NU plays on Nov. 22. If the Huskers can control the glass and have their perimeter defenders limit Neto and Wheeler-Thomas, Nebraska will be fine.

Put me down for a Husker win and a 4-0 record.

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