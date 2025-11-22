Nebrasketball Outlasts Kansas State to Win the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City
Just like on Thursday, Nebraska men's basketball built a solid lead in the first half. But unlike Thursday, the opponent on Friday did not relent as the second half wore on.
In the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Nebraska outlasted Kansas State, 86-85. The Huskers stay unblemished at 6-0 while the Wildcats fall to 5-1.
This was the 224th meeting between the two teams, with Kansas State leading the all-time series 129-95.
Thanks to 11-straight from Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska blitzed K-State early with a 15-point run to go up 19-7. The Huskers held a double-digit lead for the next nine minutes, ultimately taking a 10-point lead into halftime.
Out of the break, just like with New Mexico in the previous game, Kansas State got hot.
The Wildcats opened the half on an 11-0 run to take a 46-45 lead. The teams would exchange the lead 10 more times, with neither side holding an advantage of more than five points the rest of the way.
With a minute to go, the game remained level. Rienk Mast gave Nebraska a two-point lead before PJ Haggerty answered on the other side.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg called a timeout with 22.1 seconds to go, and the shot clock turned off. Sam Hoiberg took the inbound and let the clock run down inside of 10 seconds before a dribble hand off to Pryce Sandfort, who missed the three-pointer from the right wing, but Hoiberg grabbed the rebound and got fouled on the shot.
Hoiberg made the first free throw to put Nebraska up 86-85 with 0.6 seconds remaining. He intentionally missed the second, with the Wildcats grabbing the rebound and calling timeout.
A review put the clock back up to 0.9 seconds, citing that there should have been 1.2 seconds remaining on the foul. Kansas State's last-second effort was a full-court pass off the hands to run out the clock and keep the Big Red undefeated.
Nebraska's nation-leading active win streak is now at 10 games. The Huskers also hold nation-leading active win streaks for non-conference games (17) and neutral-site games (10).
Four players scored at least 20 points on the night, with the Huskers getting 21 from Pryce Sandfort and 20 from Rienk Mast. P.J. Haggerty led the Wildcats with 27 points, while Abdi Bashir Jr., a Nebraska native, poured in 26 on seven made three-pointers.
Nebraska shot 54.1% for the game, including 8-of-32 from deep. Kansas State made 43.5% of their shots, knocking down 12-of-35 three-pointers.
The teams were simliar in the amount of turnovers committed, with 13 for Kansas State and 12 for Nebraska. The difference there, and ultimately in the game, was NU getting 24 points off of those turnovers and KSU scoring just 18.
Nebraska returns home from this three-game stretch of neutral-site games on Tuesday to face Winthrop. Tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72
- Nov. 21 Kansas State (Hall of Fame Classic) 8:30 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 25 Winthrop 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 South Carolina Upstate 1 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 7 Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
- Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock
- Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
