Nebrasketball Overcomes Cold Shooting to Beat Maryland Eastern Shore
Luckily for Nebraska, there wasn't a juggernaut sitting on the opposite bench.
The Huskers overcame a poor shooting night to beat Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 69-50. NU improves to 3-0 while UMES falls to 1-3.
Nebraska opened the game on an 11-2 run, but that took more than seven minutes off the clock. The scoring didn't pick up much the rest of the half, with NU up just 32-19 at the break.
"I thought the slow start had to do with the ball wasn't going in the basket," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game. "I thought we had great looks. I thought second half we did a good job attacking their feet and getting the ball in the paint much better than we did in the first half."
A 23-5 run out of halftime pushed the difference beyond 30 points. From there, the Hawks outscored the Huskers 26-14, although the Big Red still ended up with a comfortable 19-point victory.
"The finish is very disappointing," Hoiberg said. "They were 8-for-9 at one point, after playing 33 really good minutes on the defensive end of the floor.
"The way that game ended, I didn't like it. It's unacceptable for this group."
After shooting 46.9% in the season opener and 55.2% the last time out, the Huskers made just 39.3% of their shots against UMES. From deep, the Big Red made just 6-of-32, a far cry from the double-digit makes in each of the first two games.
But as Hoiberg noted, the defense carried the day. The Hawks shot 31% from the field, making 7-of-22 three-pointers.
"I thought our defense was really, really good," Hoiberg said. "The numbers speak for themselves. They shoot 21% in the first half. I think they had a 2-for-20 stretch at one point."
Two Huskers who shot the ball extremely well were Sam Hoiberg and Pryce Sandfort.
Hoiberg finished with a career-high 18 points, tied his career-high with seven rebounds, and pitched in four assists and four steals without a single turnover. Sandfort made a trio of triples on his way to a game-high 19 points, adding five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
"I thought Sam's defensive rebounding was huge in the first half," coach Hoiberg said. "It was good to see him knock down a couple shots. Sam played well. I was happy with Sam's game tonight."
Out of 365 Division I programs, the Hawks are No. 352 in the KenPom. Nebraska is 47. The first two Husker opponents are currently 319 (West Georgia) and 208 (FIU).
The competition ratchets up over the next 10 days. Nebraska takes on Oklahoma in Sioux Falls on Saturday. After that will be the Hall of Fame Classic, where the Huskers will face New Mexico and then either Kansas State or Mississippi State. In order, those teams are ranked in the KenPom 59, 96, 55, and 34.
"We took care of business," Hoiberg said. "We did what we were supposed to do. Now we got a huge test coming up with a really good team, a very well-coached team that was in the tournament last year, that's playing in as good a league as any in the country."
Saturday's game from the Sanford Pentagon is slated for a 6 p.m. CST tip. The game will either be broadcast on the Big Ten Network or streamed exclusively on B1G+.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Oklahoma (Sanford Pentagon) 6 p.m. BTN or B1G+
- Nov. 20 New Mexico (Hall of Fame Classic) 6 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 21 Kansas State/Mississippi State (Hall of Fame Classic) 6/8:30 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 25 Winthrop 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 South Carolina Upstate 1 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 7 Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
- Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock
- Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
