Nebraska Basketball Teams Continue to Climb in Latest AP Poll

Both Husker basketball teams took at least a week off since their last performances and advanced unbeaten after Sunday's double-header in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Following a first half scare against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, Nebraska's men's team used a convincing second half scoring output to continue their climb inside the top 25. Previously ranked No. 15, the Huskers moved up two spots to find themselves ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press poll. One the women's side, Amy Williams’ squad moved up to No. 20 after their fair share of a fight from the California Baptist Lancers.

Now being ranked for the third consecutive week, the rankings continue to reflect two of the hottest teams in the country and the steady climb both programs have made to this point in the season. At a combined 24–0, Nebraska’s men and women will each have one game remaining in the 2025 calendar year.

In convincing fashion, by the skin of their teeth, or in a dog fight that showed their grit, Fred Hoiberg's squad continues to show they can win in a variety of ways. In their latest matchup, against North Dakota, Nebraska went into the half trailing their Summit league opponent, 26-24.

After a near-buzzer beating win against the then-ranked No. 13 Illinois, the Huskers did not play a game for eight days, and it showed. Whether due to the emotional toll it likely took to upset the Illini on the road, or Christmas looming in the back of their minds, Nebraska shot just 9-for-32 in the first 20 minutes of action on their home court.

However, they responded in a big way out of the half, scoring 54 points on 63.3% shooting as a team to end the contest with a 23-point victory. Of note, Nebraska got its best contribution from Berke Büyüktuncel of his Husker career. The junior forward recorded his first triple double, adding 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win.

Now, they prepare for their final non-conference game of the season before what has quickly materialized as one of, if not the biggest games of Hoiberg's career at Nebraska. After taking on New Hamshire, the Huskers will play host to the ninth-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Jan. 2.

just getting started 💪 pic.twitter.com/uLZWZdWglH — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) December 22, 2025

Nebraska’s women’s team also kept their perfect record intact, after a 31-point victory against the California Baptist Lancers. The game had the makings of a grind-it-out battle between the two squads before the Huskers turned into one in which they metaphorically played with their food.

They took a mere three-point lead into the break, before scoring 49-points in the second half to advance to 12-0. While at one point their record of consecutive 80+ point games looked as if it would come to an end, Nebraska scored 32 fourth quarter points to keep it alive.

Williams’ squad now turns their attention towards the No. 17 ranked USC Trojans. The game marks their first of two consecutive conference games against a ranked foe, with the first being at home on Dec. 29, before heading to Iowa City to ring in the new year.

The Husker men welcome in the New Hampshire Wildcats on Dec. 30. Their game against North Dakota came after an eight-day break and their next matchup will come after nine. If Hoiberg is able to keep his squad emotional available through the holiday break, they'll have the chance to round out their non-conference slate unbeaten for the first time in program history.

As the matchup outlook currently stands, the Wildcats are 4-8, including seven consecutive losses on the road. Nebraska will be a heavy favorite, possibly for the last time this year, and winning this contest will be the first step in preparing for their toughest opponent yet. Michigan State is the real prize, and the break in action, with two contests coming over the next 11 days, can provide some much-needed recovery time for a team dealing with injuries to several key players in the lineup.

Nebraska's women will have their toughest test yet, taking on their first ranked opponent of the season. USC comes into Lincoln being ranked three sports higher than the Huskers despite a 9-3 record. But don't get it twisted, all three losses were to ranked opponents, including No. 2 South Carolina, No. 24 Notre Dame, and their most recent loss to No. 1 UConn.

The Trojan's will be battle-tested, much more than the Huskers, and Nebraska will be playing underdog in the matchup to come. USC got the best of the Huskers in their matchup last season, and are coming off an Elite Eight appearance this March. This team is proven, tough, and determined to secure their first ranked win. The Huskers will need to be at their very best to emerge victorious on the 29th.

Women's Week 8 AP Top 25

UConn Texas South Carolina UCLA LSU Michigan Maryland TCU Oklahoma Iowa State Kentucky Vanderbilt Louisville Iowa Ole Miss North Carolina USC Notre Dame Ohio State Nebraska Texas Tech Baylor Tennessee Michigan State Princeton

Men's Week 8 AP Top 25

Arizona Michigan Iowa State UConn Purdue Duke Gonzaga Houston Michigan State BYU Vanderbilt North Carolina Nebraska Alabama Texas Tech Louisville Kansas Arkansas Tennessee Illinois Virginia Florida Georgia USC Iowa

