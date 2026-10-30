Washington vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Nebraska Huskies were on the cusp of two massive wins, but ultimately lost to both Indiana and Oregon by a field goal. After enjoying a Week 8 BYE, they're now looking to get back in the win column when they take on the Washington Huskies in Week 9.

Washington got its first conference win of the season in Week 7, beating Purdue by a score of 38-26.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten matchup.

Washington vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Washington +7.5 (-112)

Nebraska -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Washington +250

Nebraska -310

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Washington vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 8 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Washington record: 4-3 (1-3 in Big Ten)

Nebraska record: 5-2 (2-2 in Big Ten)

Washington vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Washington is 2-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in Washington games this season

Nebraska is 6-1 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in Nebraska games this season

Washington vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch

Anthony Colandrea, QB - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Anthony Colandrea is the heart and soul of the Nebraska offense. He's a dual-threat quarterback, racking up 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air, while adding 334 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. If he brings his best stuff on Saturday, the Cornhuskers will win this game against the Huskies.

Washington vs. Nebraska Prediction and Best Bet

I'm all in on this Nebraska team, and I think it's a shame they weren't able to squeak out wins against Indiana and Oregon. Their underlying numbers are some of the best in the country, ranking 23rd in adjusted net EPA per play and 10th in success rate. By comparison, Washington is 47th and 34th in those two metrics.

The Huskies' offense has struggled through the first eight weeks. They're 74th in adjusted EPA per play and 62nd in offensive success rate. Now they have to take on a Nebraska defense that's 26th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and fourth in defensive success rate. If the Huskies can't find a way to score points, the Cornhuskers are going to run away with the win and cover.

Pick: Nebraska -7.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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