Indiana vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

Week 6 of the college football season is set for this weekend, and we have a battle of undefeated Big Ten teams set to take place when No. 7 Indiana hits the road to take on unranked Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have looked impressive through their first five games, but they haven't beaten a good enough opponent to be given a nod for a top 25 spot in the AP Poll. With that being said, you can rest assured that if they can upset the defending national champions on Saturday, they'll skyrocket up the poll.

Indiana is also 5-0, but, like Nebraska, has yet to face a tough opponent. Their hardest game was a Week 4 showdown with Northwestern, which they barely escaped with a 29-23 victory.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating Big Ten showdown.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana -7.5 (-105)

Nebraska +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Indiana -305

Nebraska +245

Total

OVER 49.5 (-115)

UNDER 49.5 (-105)

Indiana vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Indiana record: 5-0

Nebraska record: 5-0

Indiana vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Indiana is 1-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-4 in Indiana's last 10 games

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-3 in Nebraska's last 10 games

Indiana vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch

Turbo Richard, RB - Indiana Hoosiers

Not only is Turbo Richard the perfect name for a running back, but he's been a huge reason for Indiana's undefeated season. He has racked up 587 yards on 63 carries, averaging 9.3 yards per carry while finding the end zone five times. Can he keep up that level of production against Nebraska's defense? We'll find out on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Prediction and Best Bet

In my straight-up picks article, I made the case for betting on Nebraska to win this game outright:

Nebraska isn't to be trifled with. The Cornhuskers are 11th in college football in adjusted EPA per play and fourth in net success rate through the first five weeks. People aren't yet taking them seriously due to the strength of their schedule so far, but they have scored 31+ points in all five games and now get to face an Indiana team that has had some concerning performances, including squeaking out a win against Northwestern two weeks ago.

I'm going to take a chance and take the Cornhuskers to hand the defending national champions their first loss of the season.

Pick: Nebraska +245 via DraftKings

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