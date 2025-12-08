Nebrasketball Stays Perfect with Rivalry Rout of Creighton

LINCOLN—For the first time since the 1990s, Nebraska has taken care of business against the in-state rival Creighton in back-to-back years.

The Huskers took down the Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday afternoon, 71-50. NU stays unbeaten at 9-0 while CU falls to 5-4.

Nebraska Cornhuskers students throw paper after the first basket against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The win is the first for Nebraska in Lincoln since 2018. It also gives the Big Red three wins in the last four years over the in-state rival. The last time NU beat CU in back-to-back seasons was on the tail end of a seven-game run from 1990-91 to 1996-97.

After an exchange of baskets to open the game, Nebraska tore off on a 13-0 run. For a brief moment, the Bluejays showed some life, using an eight-minute stretch of cold Husker shooting to close the gap to six points.

But from there, it would be all Nebraska.

The Huskers led 33-19 at the half. The difference was at 20 points before the first media timeout, and stretched to as many as 27 points.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg yells during the first half against the Creighton Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The last time Nebraska beat Creighton by at least 20 points was an 88–67 victory in 1995.

Nebraska's defense was the star of the day, holding the Bluejays to their lowest output in more than 20 years. Creighton shot 30.8% for the game, including 19% in the first half. CU made 8-of-33 three-pointers.

The Huskers didn't blow the roof off offensively, but did shoot 43.6%. NU made 10-of-27 from deep.

Three Huskers scored in double figures, led by the game-high 20 points from Rienk Mast. The senior made 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, adding five rebounds and an assist.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort drives against Creighton Bluejays guard Nik Graves. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sam Hoiberg, who has been part of three wins over Creighton in his career, chipped in 15 points, with 10 of those coming in the second half. He also had a game-high five assists.

Pryce Sandfort had an efficient 13 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Berke Buyuctuncel made just one shot, but tallied six points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The only Bluejay to reach double figures was Austin Swartz, who finished with 16 points. Owen Freeman and Blake Harper, both averaging more than 10 points a game, combined for one point on 1-of-4 shooting.

Nebraska stays home to open Big Ten Conference play this week. The Huskers host the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock

Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN

Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock

Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1

Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.