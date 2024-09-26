Nebrasketball to Hold Red/White Scrimmage in Devaney Center
The Huskers are returning to the Bob.
After spending nearly 40 years in the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Nebraska men's basketball will return to the building for a scrimmage next month. The Red/White scrimmage will be Sunday, Oct. 13.
This is the first time in Fred Hoiberg’s six seasons that the Huskers have hosted an open scrimmage for fans. The event will tip at 2 p.m. CDT. The Devaney Center will have a reduced capacity at approximately 6,000 seats. Concession stands will be open, and gates will open one hour before the scrimmage. The scrimmage itself will be a full-game simulation.
“We wanted to do something a little different and give our fans a chance to see the team in action in a competitive setting before our exhibition game,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Having it in the Devaney Center will be a different experience for our players and provide a good environment. We had some memorable games with Coach Nee’s teams when I played at Iowa State, and I coached in the Devaney Center in Nebraska’s final year in the Big 12.”
Fans can claim general admission tickets at Huskers.com/Tickets beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. CDT. Students can reserve a limited number of Red Zone seats beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, at noon, and students can visit Huskers.com/students for more information on how to claim their ticket. Current season-ticket holders should check their email for a special pre-sale event on Tuesday, Oct. 1. There is a limit of six tickets per account.
Free parking will be available for the scrimmage in the lots around the Devaney Center and on Innovation Campus.
The Red/White Scrimmage is the second of two preseason fan events in advance of the 2024-25 season. Opening Night will take place in the Railyard on Canopy Street next Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. CDT. That event is also open to the public.
Nebraska returns seven letterwinners, including three starters, from a team that 23-11 and reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament. All regular season home games, as they have since 2013, will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
