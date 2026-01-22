No. 7 Nebrasketball Tops Washington as Braden Frager Suffers Injury

LINCOLN—Nebrasketball is still perfect.

Despite battling a team with more size inside and having elite sixth man Braden Frager for just four minutes, No. 7 Nebraska handled Washington at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, 76-66. The Huskers improve to 19-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskies fall to 10-9 on the year and 2-6 in the league.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg drives to the hoop against Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With Purdue's loss on Tuesday, Nebraska is alone atop the Big Ten Standings. The Boilermakers, along with Illinois, Michigan, and Michigan State, are 7-1 in league play.

Nebraska began to take control of the contest about five minutes in. Tie 8-8, the Huskers took off on a 9-2 run. That gave the Big Red a lead that would never be relinquished, but in that stretch, Frager left with an injury to his ankle or foot.

Looks like a left ankle for Braden Frager. pic.twitter.com/hleFNqzkT9 — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) January 22, 2026

Frager went to the locker room and did not return as his teammates stretched the lead to 13 points at halftime. Out of the break, Frager returned to the bench in street clothes and a boot on his left foot.

Meanwhile, on the floor, Nebraska fought off a physical Washington team, leading by as many as 18 points before the 10-point final difference.

After the game, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told the Huskers Radio Network that the severity of Frager's injury is unknown right now.

"We'll have a better idea of how Braden's doing tomorrow," Hoiberg. "He twisted it pretty good. Don't want to overreact right now. He said he's going to be back. We'll get a better idea tomorrow. He's going to miss a little bit of time; there's no doubt about that."

Connor Essegian and Braden Frager praying during the U16 timeout.



Frager left the game after getting injured in the first half. He returned after halftime in street clothes and a boot. pic.twitter.com/FwvguLr2qt — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) January 22, 2026

Nebraska shot 50.9% for the game, including 11-of-29 on three pointers. Washington made 44.3% of its shots, making 6-of-21 from deep.

Pryce Sandfort led all scorers with 23 points, notching four made three-pointers. He's now made at least three triples in seven straight games.

Sam Hoiberg (14 points) and Rienk Mast (12 points) also scored in double figures. Hoiberg and Berke Buyuktuncel led the Huskers with seven rebounds each.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort shoots a three-point basket against Washington Huskies forward Bryson Tucker. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska goes on the road Saturday to face Minnesota. Tip from Minneapolis is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be televised on FS1.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

