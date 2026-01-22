No. 7 Nebrasketball Tops Washington as Braden Frager Suffers Injury
LINCOLN—Nebrasketball is still perfect.
Despite battling a team with more size inside and having elite sixth man Braden Frager for just four minutes, No. 7 Nebraska handled Washington at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, 76-66. The Huskers improve to 19-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskies fall to 10-9 on the year and 2-6 in the league.
With Purdue's loss on Tuesday, Nebraska is alone atop the Big Ten Standings. The Boilermakers, along with Illinois, Michigan, and Michigan State, are 7-1 in league play.
Nebraska began to take control of the contest about five minutes in. Tie 8-8, the Huskers took off on a 9-2 run. That gave the Big Red a lead that would never be relinquished, but in that stretch, Frager left with an injury to his ankle or foot.
Frager went to the locker room and did not return as his teammates stretched the lead to 13 points at halftime. Out of the break, Frager returned to the bench in street clothes and a boot on his left foot.
Meanwhile, on the floor, Nebraska fought off a physical Washington team, leading by as many as 18 points before the 10-point final difference.
After the game, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told the Huskers Radio Network that the severity of Frager's injury is unknown right now.
"We'll have a better idea of how Braden's doing tomorrow," Hoiberg. "He twisted it pretty good. Don't want to overreact right now. He said he's going to be back. We'll get a better idea tomorrow. He's going to miss a little bit of time; there's no doubt about that."
Nebraska shot 50.9% for the game, including 11-of-29 on three pointers. Washington made 44.3% of its shots, making 6-of-21 from deep.
Pryce Sandfort led all scorers with 23 points, notching four made three-pointers. He's now made at least three triples in seven straight games.
Sam Hoiberg (14 points) and Rienk Mast (12 points) also scored in double figures. Hoiberg and Berke Buyuktuncel led the Huskers with seven rebounds each.
Nebraska goes on the road Saturday to face Minnesota. Tip from Minneapolis is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be televised on FS1.
