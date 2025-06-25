Pressure In Lincoln: Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers Enter a Make-or-Break Year
Fred Hoiberg, a former Big 12 Coach of the Year, enters a pivotal season at Nebraska looking to improve on his .438 win percentage and replicate the early success he had as coach at Iowa State.
Hoiberg’s five years at Iowa State came with early success leading the Cyclones to two Big 12 Tournament titles and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances; this includes trips to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.
After his early success with the Cyclones, Hoiberg became a sought-after coach. His impact on the court led to his first big opportunity in the major leagues as the head coach for the Chicago Bulls. He spent four seasons with the Bulls where he finished with an above .500 record his first two seasons leading the Bulls to the playoffs in just his second season.
In 2019, after spending four years in Chicago, Hoiberg was appointed as Nebraska’s head coach. Now entering his seventh season with the Huskers, many fans are expecting this new-look roster to take a leap next season with hopes of making just their second NCAA Tournament appearance under Hoiberg.
Hoiberg’s Recipe for Success
Entering a promising season with additions like four-star freshman Fidrik Leo Curtis and standout transfer Kendall Blue, Hoiberg will need to go back to his roots: a fast paced offense, maximizing the potential of this young talented roster.
Despite Nebraska’s inconsistency and lack of offensive efficiency, Hoiberg’s early coaching success was built on his creativity in finding different ways to score: spreading the floor and generating open looks through disguised schemes. During his four year stretch of four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and two conference championships at Iowa State, Hoiberg’s offense ranked first in scoring offense, top three in field goal percentage within the conference, and top 12 nationally in three point field goals per game during his Coach of the Year season.
Hoiberg continued to showcase his offensive efficiency by turning the Cyclones into the third highest scoring offense in the nation the following season. Throughout the season, Hoiberg's offense ranked inside the top five in total assists, three point field goal percentage, three point field goals made, and field goal percentage in the Big 12.
If Nebraska wants to compete in a tough Big Ten conference, their offense must become its identity. This revamped roster is promising with many explosive, versatile, and physically gifted players who will be putting the nation on notice, but it all starts with Hoiberg.
After failing to qualify for both the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament, Nebraska fans are expecting Hoiberg to redeem himself with a much-improved roster, not only by making a run in the conference championship, but also competing late in March.
Taking the Huskers to the Next Level
After losing floor general Brice Williams, Nebraska will turn to sharpshooting transfer Kendall Blue as a vital piece this upcoming season. Blue’s athleticism and playmaking ability will quickly put the nation on notice as he showcases his elite shooting from behind the arc and strong ability to finish at the rim. His catch-and-shoot ability and shot-creation for both himself and others, paired with Hoiberg’s fast paced offense, make Blue a dynamic threat for this new-look Nebraska team.
It’s no secret that head coach Fred Hoiberg has had success with big men throughout his collegiate and professional coaching career—from Juwan Gary to Lauri Markkanen and Fidrik Leo Curtis is expected to be next in line. Curtis’ shooting ability and defensive presence could be the X-factor Hoiberg has been missing as his combination of size and rare offensive skills make him a unique prospect that will impact the team on both ends of the floor—especially as a dominant force in the paint.
Hoiberg will look to use Curtis in a role similar to how he once used Lauri Markkanen; with unique handoff and pick-and-pop packages, he has the freedom to create his own shots on the perimeter and beyond the arc. Curtis’ defensive presence and ability to lead an offense complements Hoiberg’s scheme of a versatile, fast paced team that’s not only efficient offensively, but it can also force turnovers and capitalize on second chance opportunities.
Both Kendall Blue and Fidrik Leo Curtis are the cornerstones for Nebraska’s success this upcoming season. This must-watch duo looks to elevate the Huskers into one of the most dynamic and dominant teams on both ends of the floor.
Nebraska aims to improve on last season's 21-14 record with recent offseason signees and transfer portal additions, led by seventh-year head coach Fred Hoiberg. The Huskers will look to turn the page and excite fans about a promising basketball season in Lincoln.
