Braden Frager Shines in First Start with Third Straight Double-Digit Game
Lincoln native Braden Frager’s patience and hard work paid off Tuesday night, as the 6-foot-7 sophomore earned his first collegiate start.
Nebraska men’s basketball, entering the matchup at 6–0, stayed unbeaten with a gritty 80–73 win over Winthrop. Frager, filling in for the injured Berke Büyüktuncel, delivered everything Fred Hoiberg asked for on a night when momentum swung constantly, and the outcome was never comfortable.
With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the Lincoln Southwest graduate’s performance in his expanded role.
Whether it was crashing the glass, finding the open man, or creating offense for himself, Frager’s performance offered a little bit of everything Nebraska fans want to see. His highlight moment came midway through the second half, when an errant Eagles pass was scooped up by fellow Nebraska native Cale Jacobsen. The Ashland-Greenwood alum pushed the ball up the floor and dropped it off to the redshirt freshman, who hammered home a tomahawk dunk.
The momentum-swinging play ignited the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd and pushed Nebraska’s lead to five with just under 10 minutes to go. From there, the Huskers built their largest lead of the night, a 67–54 advantage, before Winthrop mounted a late rally to pull the game back within two possessions.
Ultimately, Nebraska held on for a seven-point win, but the final margin doesn’t reflect how instrumental Frager was during the decisive stretch. His fingerprints were all over the surge that allowed the Huskers to stay unbeaten.
Tonight also marked a career high in minutes for Frager, who logged 31 in the win. Coming in, the redshirt freshman had been averaging 19.5 minutes off the bench, but a Winthrop team that nearly upset No. 22 Arkansas demanded extra length and activity on the defensive end, and Hoiberg trusted Frager to provide it.
His six rebounds tied for the team lead with Sam Hoiberg and the already mentioned Jacobsen. And fittingly, it was a night defined by former Nebraska prep stars. The in-state trio combined for 23 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in the victory.
While Frager’s scoring didn’t outshine senior forward Rienk Mast’s 31-point explosion, it’s no surprise he looked comfortable in his expanded role. With momentum building heading into Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina Upstate, here’s what Frager’s performance signals for Nebraska moving forward.
Clearly trusted as an offensive threat, Frager’s presence on the floor gives Hoiberg’s squad an undeniable boost. Through seven games this fall, the redshirt freshman is averaging 12.3 points per game, which ranks third on the team.
He’s also proven himself as a more-than-capable rebounder, pulling down 4.2 boards per contest. That blend of scoring, activity on the glass, and length on the defensive end is what makes him such a valuable chess piece for Nebraska moving forward.
Outside of Mast, Frager’s style of play is unlike anyone else on the 2025–26 roster. His two-way impact has helped fuel Nebraska’s unbeaten start, and after the performance he delivered tonight, it’s reasonable to think his role could continue to grow.
After the win, Nebraska now turns its attention to South Carolina Upstate, a 4–4 squad out of the Big South that averages 81.3 points per game. The Spartans are more than capable of capitalizing if the Huskers don’t enter Saturday’s matchup with urgency.
Nebraska still owns the nation’s longest active winning streak, and with that comes a growing target on its back. A strong showing from Frager again on Saturday would help keep the Huskers’ momentum rolling as they look to remain unblemished in the record books once again.
While this was Frager’s first collegiate start, it almost certainly won’t be his last. With 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists, the redshirt freshman showed he can be trusted in a larger role, and he’ll be asked to provide meaningful minutes again this weekend. With momentum and confidence on his side, expect Frager to continue proving why he deserves a say in where the Huskers go this season.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.