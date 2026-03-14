Purdue Eliminates Nebrasketball in the Big Ten Conference Tournament Quarterfinals

The trip to Chicago was a quick one for Nebrasketball this year.

The 2-seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, Nebraska, was eliminated in the quarterfinals on Friday by the 7-seed Purdue, 74-58. The Boilermakers improved to 25-8, while the Huskers fell to 26-6.

The Game

The four full days off between games didn't help Nebraska stop its problem of slow starts.

Purdue scored the first five points. After a Pryce Sandfort three-pointer, it was an 8-0 Boilermaker run to put Purdue up 13-3.

The Huskers struggled to score for much of the half, but did close the gap to two points with 10:39. However, they would make just one shot over the next six minutes of action.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer defends Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Purdue, meanwhile, stretched the lead back to double digits, going into halftime up 41-28. The Boilermakers shot 53.6% in the first half to just 38.5% for the Huskers.

Nebraska had twice as many turnovers through the first 20 minutes (8-4). Purdue turned those into 17 points, giving up no points on their own turnovers.

In the first meeting between these two teams, on Feb. 10 in Lincoln, Purdue led by as many as 22 points early in the second half. This time, the largest lead in the early moments of the second half was 18 points.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast shoots against Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

That was the difference with 17 minutes to play. Nebraska then scratched and clawed over the next 9:36 to get a Sam Hoiberg three-pointer, cutting the deficit to single digits.

Two minutes later, Purdue ripped off a 12-2 run to extend the lead back to 18 points, going into the under-four media timeout. The Boilermakers were able to coast the rest of the way and advance to Saturday's semifinal.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 39.3% for the game, including 10-for-31 on three-pointers. Purdue made 44.8% of its shots, making 10-of-31 from deep.

The Boilermakers controlled the glass, grabbing 36 rebounds to 28 for the Huskers. Purdue had a small advantage on offensive boards (13-10), turning those into 19 points. Nebraska had just eight second-chance points.

Purdue did not have any points off turnovers in the second half. Nebraska, who didn't have any in the first half, finished with five.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg applauds his team against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After committing eight first-half turnovers, NU had just two in the final 20 minutes. Purdue finished with nine turnovers.

Boilermaker guard Fletcher Loyer led all scorers with 19 points.

Sandfort led Nebraska with 15 points, followed by Rienk Mast's 11 points. Both players made a trio of three-pointers.

Hoiberg led Nebraska in both rebounds (8) and assists (4).

What's Next

Nebraska will learn its seed and first weekend destination for the NCAA Tournament this weekend. The bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday at 5 p.m. CDT on CBS.

The Tournament Picture

According to Bracket Matrix, the majority of bracketologists had Nebraska on the 3-line going into Friday. By the metrics, the Huskers opened the day at 12th in the NET, 19th in KPI, 7th in SOR, 9th in WAB, 17th in BPI, 12th in the KenPom, and 17th in the Torvik.

Most projections have Nebraska in Oklahoma City. That's the closest tournament site to Lincoln. Houston is essentially guaranteed to be the other team at that site, so how the selection committee orders Nebraska with Iowa State, Purdue, Illinois, and Kansas will determine the second top-four seed in Oklahoma.

Video Analysis

Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry break down the game and what's next.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61

Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67

March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52

March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75

March 13 Purdue 74, Nebraska 58 (Big Ten Tournament)

March 15 Selection Show 5 p.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.