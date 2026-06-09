Nebraska Eyes More Commitments During June 12-14 Official Visit Weekend

The Huskers are back at it again this weekend.

After hosting 15 official visitors over the weekend of June 5, Nebraska has already gained five verbal commitments as a result: Errol Demontagnac, Bryce Williams, Joey Hunter, Eli Harris, and Ma'atoe Moe.

Now, they'll look to regroup and prepare for another opportunity to add to the class, this time in the form of seven prospects over the weekend of June 12-14. June's just getting started, and so too are the Big Red.

Here's who's expected to be in Lincoln later this week.

Khalil Taylor- No. 77 National, No. 13 Wide Receiver

Nebraska's 2027 wide receiver class saw some movement over the past few days.

Former Husker commit Kaden Howard of Miami Palmetto (FL) flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech, a decision that likely coincides with NU's expected addition of four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory later this week.

Regardless, the Huskers remain active on the recruiting trail at the position.

One name to watch is four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor. The Pennsylvania native is ranked as the No. 77 overall prospect in the 2027 class and has already taken official visits to Colorado and Penn State. While the Nittany Lions remain the clear favorite in his recruitment, the four-star pass-catcher could still make his way to Lincoln for an official visit this weekend.

At this point, that outcome appears unlikely, but it is worth noting. Either way, Nebraska appears well-positioned to get back to two wide receiver commitments within the class in the near future.

Kyler Kuhn- No. 210 Nationally, No. 11 Interior Offensive Lineman

Longtime Nebraska target Kyler Kuhn is expected to return to Lincoln for the seventh time this weekend. The four-star interior offensive lineman stands 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, and holds offers from 25 Division I programs.

Kuhn has already taken official visits to Missouri and Iowa this summer, but remains uncommitted. NU is expected to be the final stop in his recruitment before he announces a college decision, and the Huskers appear to be in a strong position as things currently stand.

If Kuhn follows through with his visit, the Huskers could move one step closer to adding a third four-star offensive lineman to the first full recruiting class assembled by Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley.

Barrett Kitrell- No. 611 National, No. 38 Interior Offensive Lineman

In-state offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell of Ashland-Greenwood is also expected to visit Lincoln this weekend. The three-star guard is arguably regarded as Nebraska's top remaining target in the state, with the Huskers and Iowa currently viewed as the frontrunners in his recruitment.

Since receiving an offer from the Big Red in January, Kitrell's recruitment has taken off. He now holds offers from nine Division I programs, including Tennessee, Minnesota, and Kansas State.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 4 player in Nebraska, per 247Sports. This weekend will mark his fifth trip to Lincoln since being offered, and the Huskers appear to be the team to beat.

However, with four offensive linemen already included in the class, it's unclear how many more the staff will be willing to take. Nebraska could very well accept commitments from Kuhn and Kitrell, though the more likely case is whichever one reaches a decision sooner.

Kamauri Whitfield- No. 707 National, No. 69 Cornerback

Three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield is also expected to make his way to Lincoln this weekend. The First Academy (FL) product is ranked as the No. 69 cornerback in the 2027 class by 247Sports and has already taken official visits to Florida and Oregon this summer.

Nebraska is tentatively expected to be Whitfield's third official visit before he heads to Virginia Tech on June 19. The Huskers have a notable connection in the recruitment, as Whitfield attends the same high school as 2026 five-star signee Danny Odem. NU's highest-ranked addition in the 2026 cycle is expected to host Whitfield during his stay.

The Gators are currently viewed as the team to beat, but Nebraska will have an opportunity to make up ground this weekend. Whether Whitfield's familiarity with Odem and the program is enough to sway his recruitment remains to be seen.

Isaiah Alvarez- No. 708 National, No. 80 Wide Receiver

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez is also expected to visit Lincoln this weekend, assuming he remains uncommitted through Thursday. The three-star prospect has already taken official visits to Colorado, Michigan State, and Rutgers, with Nebraska expected to be the final stop before he announces a decision.

Alvarez holds offers from 27 Division I programs, though his recruitment appears to be down to a handful of schools. Rutgers is currently viewed as the team to beat, but NU will have one final opportunity to make its case during his return.

The 6-foot, 160-pound pass catcher is clearly a priority target for the Big Red. If the Huskers can reinforce that message during the visit, it could leave them firmly in contention entering an expected commitment date later this month.

Brennan Drummond- No. 856 National, No. 87 Safety

Despite already holding commitments from safeties Tory Pittman III and Corey Hadley Jr., Nebraska is expected to host three-star defensive back Brennan Drummond for an official visit this weekend.

The Bogart, Georgia, native stands 6-foot, 185 pounds and holds offers from 16 Division I schools. While his recruitment has flown somewhat under the radar, Drummond is currently favored to land with Georgia.

NU will get the first opportunity to make its case before Drummond heads to Athens the following weekend. With two safeties already committed in the class, it remains to be seen where he fits on the Huskers' board, but this visit should provide clarity for both sides.

With Pittman's potential interest in other schools, Drummond could be a name to watch. Time will tell how the defensive backs class rounds out.

How Aggressive Can Nebraska Get?

Following the commitments of Bryce Williams, Jordan Agbanoma, and KD Jones, it remains to be seen how many additions Nebraska will try to secure during its second official visit weekend of June.

The Huskers already hold 15 commitments in the 2027 class, three more than they signed in the entire 2026 cycle. While the '27 version was always expected to be larger, available spots are beginning to disappear as NU continues adding talent across the board.

The Huskers have done an impressive job building momentum on the recruiting trail, but each new commitment takes an additional roster spot. With several high-profile targets expected on campus this weekend, Nebraska's staff will have to balance adding the right players while keeping the 105 limit in mind.

Matt Rhule and company appear to have a plan. Over the next few days, we should begin to see it too.