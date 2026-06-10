Four-Star Defensive Lineman Nehemiah Ombati Commits to Nebraska Over Missouri, Michigan State

The top-ranked player in the state of Minnesota just chose the Big Red.

On Wednesday afternoon, four-star interior defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati of Shakopee High announced his verbal commitment to Nebraska. The No. 372 overall prospect in the 2027 class becomes the 16th addition to date and the eighth blue-chip recruit.

Here's the latest on the highest-ranked of the three defensive tackles now included in NU's 2027 recruiting class.

Other Schools in the Race

Nebraska beat out 15 other Division I programs for Ombati's commitment. By the end of his recruitment, however, the four-star prospect had narrowed his focus to three schools: NU, Michigan State, and Missouri.

All three programs were expected to receive official visits before Ombati made a final decision. The Tigers hosted him during the last weekend of May, but the Minnesota native left Columbia without committing, allowing Nebraska to make up ground.

The Huskers took full advantage.

Ombati visited Lincoln the following weekend (June 5). While he didn't announce a decision before leaving campus, Nebraska's coaching staff clearly made a lasting impression. Three days later, the four-star prospect announced his commitment to the Big Red.

Sixth Commitment in June

Matt Rhule and Nebraska hosted a loaded visit weekend to begin the month. In total, 15 official visitors made the trip to Lincoln, including several prospects already committed to the Huskers' 2027 class.



The weekend quickly paid off. Since those recruits arrived on campus, NU has added six commitments to its 2027 haul: Errol Demontagnac, Bryce Williams, Eli Harris, Joey Hunter, Ma'atoe Moe, and Ombati.

The Huskers also welcomed back four current commits for their first visits to Lincoln since pledging: Jordan Agbanoma, KD Jones, Timi Aliu, and Corey Hadley Jr.

To date, two-thirds of the prospects who visited Lincoln last weekend have committed to Nebraska's 2027 class. For a staff looking to capitalize on June, it's hard to draw up a much better start.

2027 Defensive Tackle Class

Nebraska only added one interior defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle: Dylan Berymon. So, the teeth of the Huskers' defense desperately needed to be addressed in 2027.

To first-year defensive line coach Corey Brown's credit, NU did just that. Jayden Travers joined the class in December of 2025. The three-star defender chose the Big Red over Michigan and Miami. Travers stands 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, per 247Sports.

Errol Demontagnac kicked things off for Nebraska in June. A fellow three-star interior defender, the Florida native, who totaled 30 tackles for loss and 14 sacks during his junior year, chose NU over Virginia and Illinois. Demontagnac is listed at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, per 247Sports.

Husker's Defensive Tackle Outlook Following 2026

Entering the fall, Nebraska has 12 defensive tackles listed on the roster, with only two players exhausting their eligibility after this year. The Huskers made two additions via the transfer portal this offseason and will welcome in one high school recruit.

Expected contributors include returning starter Riley Van Poppel and fellow junior Sua Lefotu. The transfer additions of Owen Stoudmire and Jahsear Whittington will be expected to contend for starting roles as well. Nebraska has a trio of freshmen who could see the field at any given time in reserve roles. Malcolm Simpson and Tyson Terry dealt with injuries in 2025, but will look to earn the first snaps of their careers this fall. Dylan Berymon, a four-star in the 2026 recruiting class, appears physically ready for a role in year one.

Travers, Demontagnac, and now Ombati will join a young but promising room. Development will need to take place under the new position coach, but there is reason to believe Nebraska can get back to being formidable on the defensive line in future years, at the very least.

Defensive Tackles on Nebraska's 2026 Roster:

Sr: Dylan Parrott Sr: Owen Stoudmire Jr: Riley Van Poppel Jr: Sua Lefotu Jr: Mason Goldman Jr: Gabe Moore So: Jahsear Whittington So: David Hoffken So: Landon Davidson RFr: Malcolm Simpson RFr: Tyson Terry Fr: Dylan Berymon

What Ombati's Commitment Means

Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class was already taking shape, but Ombati's commitment adds a significant boost to the Huskers' national standing. As the eighth blue-chip prospect to join the class, he helps keep the Big Red firmly in the conversation among the nation's top hauls.

Any momentum the Huskers may have lost during the spring has quickly returned. Since May 20, NU has added nine commitments, turning what was already a promising class into what is becoming one of the best in school history. On Wednesday, fellow Husker commit Trae Taylor was also awarded a fifth star, further adding to that argument.

For the most part, the foundation of the class is now in place. The focus now shifts to the finishing touches and keeping those currently committed comfortably until signing day. Time will tell if they're able to do that. Until then, expect the Huskers to keep their foot on the gas in June.