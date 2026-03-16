Purdue Loss Clarifies What Nebraska Must Fix for NCAA Tournament Success

Nebraska walked off the court understandably frustrated after its Big Ten Tournament one-and-done performance and loss to eventual league champion Purdue on Friday, but the Huskers believed the game also revealed exactly what must improve as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

On “Selection Sunday,” Nebraska learned its path forward, being selected as a No. 4-seed with a future date against No. 13-seed Troy in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City.

For Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, the message remains the same as then enter a potentially historic week of practice. The lessons from the Purdue loss — turnovers, rebounding and finishing possessions — must be corrected quickly if the Huskers want to make a run.

“The game obviously came down to points off turnovers and second chance points,” Hoiberg said after the Purdue loss. “That’s the game.”

Purdue had the Husker defense on its heels most of the game thanks to a strong game on the offensive boards. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The numbers backed him up.

Purdue defeated Nebraska comfortably to the tune of 83–67 in the Big Ten Tournament, controlling most of the afternoon. The Boilermakers led for 39:33 of the 40 minutes and pushed the lead to as high as 20. It was arguably one of the biggest butt-kickings Nebraska’s taken this season.

Nebraska shot 41.1% from the field and matched Purdue from three-point range at 10-of-31, but the difference came in extra possessions and physical play. Purdue nearly tripled NU in second-chance points and points off turnovers — the two areas Hoiberg immediately pointed to as the decisive factors.

“When you get outscored 36-13 in second-chance points and points off turnovers, it’s hard to win,” Hoiberg admitted. “You’ve got to find a way to narrow that gap and give yourself a chance.”

Purdue's stifling defense led to many Nebraska turnovers in a game that was all Boilermakers from the opening jump. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The problems appeared in different ways across the two halves. In the first half, Nebraska’s ball security hurt them early. Several turnovers led directly to Purdue buckets and allowed the Boilermakers to establish momentum.

“We had some mindless turnovers in that first half,” Hoiberg said. “Then you dig yourself a hole.”

Despite those mistakes, Nebraska battled back midway through the half. After falling behind early, the Huskers clawed back within two points at 21–19 before Purdue regained control again. Hoiberg believed Nebraska’s offense created opportunities that simply didn’t fall.

“I thought we missed some good looks early,” he said. “Then I thought we started pressing a little bit — just trying to make plays in small spaces, and you can’t do that at this time of year.”

The Huskers finished with eight turnovers in the first half before tightening things up after halftime.

NU senior Sam Hoiberg called Nebraska's turnovers "mindless" following the team's blowout loss to Purdue Friday. | David Banks-Imagn Images

“They were just mindless,” Hoiberg said of the early mistakes. “Then in the second half, we had two. We did a much better job of taking care of the basketball.”

But as the turnovers improved, another issue surfaced: they simply didn’t finish their defensive possessions. The Husker defensive effort actually improved in the second half, with NU forcing Purdue into contested shots and limiting their clean scoring opportunities — but Purdue's offensive rebounds were the straw that finally broke NU’s back.

“Our first-shot defense was really good, I thought, in the second half,” Hoiberg said. “But just the inability to finish it off and get the rebound — we need to fix that.”

Purdue ultimately outrebounded Nebraska 37–29 and collected 12 offensive rebounds, many of which turned into critical second-chance points. Sam Hoiberg echoed that frustration, saying the Huskers knew physicality would be a major factor against Purdue but still struggled to match it.

Purdue simply "wanted it more," out-rebounding Nebraska 37-29 with 12 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end. | David Banks-Imagn Images

“It’s frustrating because a lot of the things we struggled with is what we struggled with last time we played them,” Sam Hoiberg said. “That was them being more physical than us. We knew we had to battle them physically to have a chance. I think we lost that battle today, and that’s why it’s so frustrating.”

The Boilermakers capitalized on that edge inside, finishing with a 26–18 advantage in points in the paint and repeatedly converted offensive rebounds into scoring opportunities. Nebraska’s defensive breakdowns became even more costly against a Purdue team known for its offensive execution and ball movement.

“They’ve got the best point guard in the game,” Fred Hoiberg said. “You know he’s coming off his 16 assist, one turnover game (Thursday) night, and they get that thing popping.”

The Husker head coach said Purdue’s offensive rhythm created constant pressure on Nebraska’s defense, crediting their ability to get the ball into the pocket and combine that with great ball movement.

Despite his team's one-and-done performance in the Big Ten Tournament, Fred Hoiberg said he feels his team is ready for March Madness. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Regardless, Nebraska believes its defensive structure worked for stretches against the newly-crowned Big Ten Champions. Offensively, Nebraska largely stuck to its approach of taking what opposing defenses allow.

“We’re looking to take what the defense gives us,” Hoiberg said. “Purdue — their defense protects the paint. They give up a lot of threes.”

Both teams ended up shooting exactly the same from three-point range: 10-of-31. But Purdue’s advantages in rebounding, free throws and extra possessions created the separation Friday.

“They obviously hurt us inside,” Hoiberg said. “The second chance points were 19-8, so that’s a big difference in the game.”

Nebraska senior Rienk Mast said he wasn't surprised from what he saw from Purdue Friday. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nebraska standout Rienk Mast said Purdue’s strategy didn’t surprise him one bit.

“They did pretty much the same as what they did last time we played,” Mast said. “We knew they were going to do that.”

Even so, the Huskers believe the loss offers a clear opportunity for growth heading into the NCAA Tournament.

“It’ll be exciting to finally play a team not in the Big Ten,” guard Pryce Sandfort said following NU’s loss to Purdue. “But we first have got to go back and learn from this film and figure out what went wrong exactly.”

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort admitted it will be nice to play a non-Big Ten team again as they begin NCAA Tournament play. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sandfort said the team needs to play with greater control, particularly when games become chaotic. Despite the frustrations of an early exit from the Big Ten Tournament, Nebraska’s players believe the team remains positioned to accomplish its goals in March.

“We’ve had some ups and downs this year as does every team,” Sandfort said. “But we’re going to come together and we’ll watch the film and be ready to go.”

We now know what that opportunity looks like for a Nebraska team looking to still win its first-ever NCAA Tournament game. It’s long been overstated that Nebraska is the only Power Four conference team left to have never won a game in the “Big Dance.”

NU’s game against Troy in Oklahoma City offered a significantly different position from the team’s previous tournament appearance just a few years ago.

Two years ago, Nebraska didn't know if they'd make the NCAA Tournament. In 2026, that anxiety was off the table on Selection Sunday. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“I think there was a little bit of the anxiety taken out of it,” Hoiberg said of the team waiting to find out where they’d be playing next. “We knew our name was going to be called (Sunday), so that anxiety part of it was out of the equation this year.”

Two years ago, Nebraska waited nervously to see if it would even make the field. This time, the Huskers were confident their season had secured a place in the bracket – they just didn’t know where and what their seed would be.

“When you see the name, that’s when the butterflies start happening again,” Hoiberg admitted. “Now that we know we’re playing Troy, we’ll get their game sent to us. We’ll get to work. We’ll get a first look on them in the morning and go out there and put a game plan in.”

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg admitted the butterflies return once you find out where you're slotted for the NCAA Tournament. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Hoiberg said Nebraska’s experience with tournament play should help the team manage the intensity and distractions that surround the NCAA Tournament.

“There’s so much hoopla that goes into this time of year,” he said. “You’ve got to block out that noise.”

Nebraska returns several players who were actually part of the program’s last tournament appearance, including Rienk Mast, Sam Hoiberg and others who understand the pressure of March basketball.

“Having guys that have experienced this with Jamarques, with Rienk, with Cale, with Sam, with Henry — that all matters,” Hoiberg said. “It’s important for our guys to go out there and set the tone and not let the moment be too big.”

After making the NCAA Tournament in 2024, Fred Hoiberg hopes that experience can calm some nerves for NU in 2026. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City is no stranger to the head coach of the Huskers, either. In fact, it’s a venue Hoiberg knows well from his time coaching in the NBA.

“It’s a great arena there — there’s no doubt about that,” Hoiberg said. “I coached on Christmas Day in that arena. We had a great win on that day when we were playing the Thunder.”

Hoiberg said he also expects strong fan support for the Huskers in the region.

“It’s a great venue with unbelievable fans,” he said. “I’m excited to see a lot of Huskers in the building.”

Nebraska will be taking on Troy, who claimed the Sun Belt Conference Championship back on March 9. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Troy is already underway in Lincoln as Nebraska’s coaching staff begins preparing for the unfamiliar opponent. As any team does this time of year, Hoiberg admitted he’ll be reaching out to teams and coaches he trusts. It’s all about finding the shared opponents to get their takes on how to take down the Trojans.

Even with that preparation, Hoiberg expects the matchup to present its own set of challenges.

“Our style and our defense are a lot different than the teams we play against,” he said. “Their offense and the way they attack that is going to be different than anything we’ve seen to this point as well.”

For Nebraska, the formula heading into the NCAA Tournament remains clear. Clean up the turnovers, finish defensive possessions and match physicality. Most importantly, respond to adversity.

“We can’t get down on ourselves and let it affect our play,” Sam Hoiberg said. “We just have to flush it, learn from it and move on.”

The opportunity to do exactly that now awaits.