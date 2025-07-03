Rienk Mast’s Comeback Gains Momentum as Nebraska Eyes His Return
Even in whispered summer gyms, the chatter is back.
Rienk Mast is moving closer to taking his place among the Big Ten's upper tier. Nebraska's multi-talented forward missed the entire 2024–25 season with a serious knee injury. He is now engaging in on-court drills, suggesting a comeback that can redefine the Huskers for 2025–26.
What started as a painstaking journey of rehab is blossoming into a genuine comeback. Just not that the anticipation among Nebraska fans is electric.
Mast's process started in May 2024 with major knee surgery. It was an injury that kept him out for the whole season. But what might have been a lost season became a testament to his commitment. Under the close watch of Nebraska's strength and medical staff, Mast has reconstructed strength, stability, and mobility in the leg he hurt.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg recently shared an update, saying, "It gets you excited because we missed Rienk in a big way last year."
With his health regained, his next steps are losing the excess weight and again becoming cardiovascularly fit. Hoiberg was quick to point out that none of Mast's comeback has happened in a hurry.
This is a clear indication of a conservative, step-by-step process to have a long-term return. If everything goes according to plan, Mast's complete return would come in line nicely with preseason practice later this fall.
Prior to his injury, Mast wasn't just a frontcourt threat; he was a game-changer. During the 2023–24 season, he posted averages of 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He shot a decent 43 percent across the board and made 34 percent of his three-point attempts.
His ability to stretch the defense, rebounding aggressiveness, and passing from the high post made him one of Hoiberg's most valuable contributors. Highlight reels commonly highlighted his pyrotechnic 34-point outing against Ohio State.
In Mast's absence, the Huskers had to adjust with perimeter-dominant lineups and contributions from transfers. His return will bring a seismic change. Hoiberg spoke about the transformation, "We’ve had lineups over the last couple of years where the defender can sit in the middle of the lane and not have to worry."
With that he also said, "I don’t think that is going to be a problem for us this year. When you have to be accountable for a lot of things on the court, that opens up a lot of things."
That spacing will create driving opportunities for guards and dynamic pick-and-pop chances. Adding other post players such as Ugnius Jarusevicius and freshman Leo Curtis enriches Hoiberg's frontcourt rotation even more, with the vision of a more balanced, unscripted offense.
Reink Mast Showcasing Leadership on and off the Court
Mast isn't coming back just to play; he's coming back to take back a leadership position. His presence during last season, although brief in nature, was felt vocally by teammates and staff. Guard Connor Essegian echoed this sentiment, "I’m really excited to play with (Mast) this year. It sucked we didn’t have him last year. The way he worked, the whole 12 months he has been out, it’s been unbelievable. The drive and competitiveness he has, to be able to have his leadership back this year and his IQ will be amazing for us."
Likewise, returning player Jamarques Lawrence views Mast's return as a reunion of trust and chemistry, "It’s going to be great, especially with the team this year. We are very unique. A lot of shooting from top of the roster to the bottom. I know how he plays and he knows how I play, so it’s good to be back playing with each other."
If Mast can come back strong and be a part of the strategic rotation Hoiberg wants to implement, the Huskers might have a breakout season.
2025-26 Nebraska Nonconference Schedule
- Oct. 18 vs. BYU (Exhibition)
- Oct. 27 vs. Midland (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. West Georgia
- Nov. 8 vs. Florida International
- Nov. 11 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Nov. 15 vs. Oklahoma (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 20 at Hall of Fame Classic vs. New Mexico
- Nov. 21 at Hall of Fame Classic vs. Kansas State/Mississippi State
- Nov. 25 vs. Winthrop
- Nov. 29 vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Dec. 7 vs. Creighton
- Dec. 21 vs. North Dakota
- Dec. 30 vs. New Hampshire
Home games are bolded.
