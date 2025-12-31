Strong Second Half Propels Huskers Over Wildcats, Keeps Nebrasketball Undefeated
In this story:
LINCOLN—The holiday break can bring long layoffs between games that result in ugly play at times.
That was the case in Nebraska's 78-55 win over North Dakota nine days ago. It was certainly the case in the first half on Tuesday against New Hampshire at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Even with the ugly play, No. 13 Nebraska ended up running past New Hampshire, 86-55. The Huskers remain undefeated at 13-0 while the Wildcats fall to 4-9.
Nebraska's nation-leading win streak is now up to 17 games.
The Huskers had control early, racing out to a 7-0 lead on the back of a Berke Buyktuncel three-pointer, a pair of Rienk Mast free throws, and a fast break layup by Jamarques Lawrence. But then the game tightened up.
Nebraska missed 11 straight 3s. New Hampshire had a stretch of making 8-of-12 from deep. Add in the seven offensive rebounds for the Wildcats, and you get a closer-than-expected first half, which saw NU close up by three points.
Just like in that North Dakota game, Nebraska dominated the second half. The Huskers used a 19-1 run to blow the game open, aided by the Wildcats not making a shot for 11:22 of game time.
New Hampshire made just four shots in the entire second half, as Nebarska stretched the lead to as many as 34 points before the 33-point final difference.
Nebraska shot 45.8% for the game, including a paltry 5-of-23 on three-pointers. New Hampshire finished at 32.1% overall, including an ice-cold second half without a triple to end up at 8-of-32 from deep.
The Huskers dominated the pain, outscoring the Wildcats 42-12. Those advantages continued with points off turnovers (19-5) and second chance points (22-7).
Pryce Sandfort led all scorers with 17 points, making three of Nebraska's triples. He also had seven rebounds. Mast also had seven rebounds, pitching in 10 points to join Braden Frager (15 points) and Buyuktuncel (14 points) in double figures.
Sam Hoiberg just missed out on double-digit scoring with eight points. He did, however, grab a game and career-high 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.
Nebraska is now through the non-conference slate of the regular season. NU will jump back into Big Ten Conference play for the next couple of months, beginning with No. 9 Michigan State on Friday. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on Peacock.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry