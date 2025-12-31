Strong Second Half Propels Huskers Over Wildcats, Keeps Nebrasketball Undefeated

LINCOLN—The holiday break can bring long layoffs between games that result in ugly play at times.

That was the case in Nebraska's 78-55 win over North Dakota nine days ago. It was certainly the case in the first half on Tuesday against New Hampshire at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Even with the ugly play, No. 13 Nebraska ended up running past New Hampshire, 86-55. The Huskers remain undefeated at 13-0 while the Wildcats fall to 4-9.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the New Hampshire Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska's nation-leading win streak is now up to 17 games.

The Huskers had control early, racing out to a 7-0 lead on the back of a Berke Buyktuncel three-pointer, a pair of Rienk Mast free throws, and a fast break layup by Jamarques Lawrence. But then the game tightened up.

Nebraska missed 11 straight 3s. New Hampshire had a stretch of making 8-of-12 from deep. Add in the seven offensive rebounds for the Wildcats, and you get a closer-than-expected first half, which saw NU close up by three points.

Just like in that North Dakota game, Nebraska dominated the second half. The Huskers used a 19-1 run to blow the game open, aided by the Wildcats not making a shot for 11:22 of game time.

New Hampshire Wildcats guard R.J. Kennedy shoots against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

New Hampshire made just four shots in the entire second half, as Nebarska stretched the lead to as many as 34 points before the 33-point final difference.

Nebraska shot 45.8% for the game, including a paltry 5-of-23 on three-pointers. New Hampshire finished at 32.1% overall, including an ice-cold second half without a triple to end up at 8-of-32 from deep.

The Huskers dominated the pain, outscoring the Wildcats 42-12. Those advantages continued with points off turnovers (19-5) and second chance points (22-7).

Pryce Sandfort led all scorers with 17 points, making three of Nebraska's triples. He also had seven rebounds. Mast also had seven rebounds, pitching in 10 points to join Braden Frager (15 points) and Buyuktuncel (14 points) in double figures.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg passes against New Hampshire Wildcats guard Kijan Robinson. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sam Hoiberg just missed out on double-digit scoring with eight points. He did, however, grab a game and career-high 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.

Nebraska is now through the non-conference slate of the regular season. NU will jump back into Big Ten Conference play for the next couple of months, beginning with No. 9 Michigan State on Friday. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Box score

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock

Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1

Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

