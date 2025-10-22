SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 8

Iain MacMillan

The SI Team Makes their picks for Week 8
It was a great week of picks from the SI Team! Seven of the eight members of our weekly picks roundtable were profitable in Week 7, with a special shoutout to Peter Dewey, who went 14-1 for +7.12 units with his Week 7 picks!

We're approaching the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and while Week 8 has six teams on a bye, there are still 13 games for us to dig into. Let's take a look at everyone's picks for Week 8.

Week 7 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 8 Picks

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Vikings (+145) vs. Chargers (-175)

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

Dolphins (+285) vs. Falcons (-360)

  • Clare Brennan: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons

Jets (+240) vs. Bengals (-298)

  • Clare Brennan: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Browns (+295) vs. Patriots (-375)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Giants (+310) vs. Eagles (-395)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Bills (-355) vs. Panthers (+280)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Bears (+235) vs. Ravens (-290)

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

49ers (-108) vs. Texans (-112)

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Buccaneers (-238) vs. Saints (+195)

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Cowboys (+150) vs. Broncos (-180)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Titans (+800) vs. Colts (-1350)

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Colts

Packers (-180) vs. Steelers (+150)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Commanders (+455) vs. Chiefs (-625)

  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

