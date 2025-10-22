NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 8
It was a great week of picks from the SI Team! Seven of the eight members of our weekly picks roundtable were profitable in Week 7, with a special shoutout to Peter Dewey, who went 14-1 for +7.12 units with his Week 7 picks!
We're approaching the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and while Week 8 has six teams on a bye, there are still 13 games for us to dig into. Let's take a look at everyone's picks for Week 8.
Week 7 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 9-6 11-4 (+1.50)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 13-2 (+5.44 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-6 (-1.31 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 10-5 (+1.42 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 10-5 (+0.7 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 11-4 (+1.25 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 11-4 (+1.83 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 14-1 (+7.12 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 68-39-1 (-4.37 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 69-37-1 (-1.58 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 60-57-1 (-14.15 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 69-38-1 (+5.35 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 66-41-1 (-5.66 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 74-33-1 (+7.08 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 61-46-1 (-8.98 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 68-39-1 (-4.29 units)
NFL Week 8 Picks
All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Vikings (+145) vs. Chargers (-175)
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Dolphins (+285) vs. Falcons (-360)
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
Jets (+240) vs. Bengals (-298)
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Browns (+295) vs. Patriots (-375)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Giants (+310) vs. Eagles (-395)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Bills (-355) vs. Panthers (+280)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Bears (+235) vs. Ravens (-290)
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
49ers (-108) vs. Texans (-112)
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Buccaneers (-238) vs. Saints (+195)
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
Cowboys (+150) vs. Broncos (-180)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Titans (+800) vs. Colts (-1350)
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Colts
Packers (-180) vs. Steelers (+150)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Commanders (+455) vs. Chiefs (-625)
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.