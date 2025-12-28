The Week Ahead in Nebraska Men’s Basketball

Nebraska has two games this week, one against an America East Conference opponent and the other against the Big Ten’s best program for more than two decades.

Michigan State will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday. For the 12-0, 13th-ranked Huskers, this is another test of their Big Ten credentials. Michigan State has been the beast of the conference under coach Tom Izzo for decades.

Nebraska sits atop the Big Ten standings at 2-0 with national powers Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue and UCLA. All five of the first-place teams have at least 10 wins. Nebraska is slotted for a 4-seed in NCAA Tournament projections by Joe Lunardi's Bracketology on ESPN. Michigan State is projected as a 3-seed.

Not one of the 18 Big Ten teams has a losing overall record.

For Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, it’s a walk down memory lane when it comes to the Spartans. Hoiberg’s oldest son, Jack, was a walk-on at Michigan State and earned a scholarship before the 2020-21 season. There are Instagram images out there with Hoiberg wearing Michigan State spirit wear with Jack.

Rah-rah aside, it will be all business Friday night.

Michigan State is 11-1, the loss by six points to Duke. Sparty is ranked ninth in the nation.

The Spartans rank third in the nation in rebounding margin. Nebraska ranks 178th in rebounding margin, a critical statistic in the Big Ten. Nebraska ranks 201st nationally in allowing 35.6 rebounds per game.

Michigan State's Jack Hoiberg (10) moves past Michigan's Mike Smith during the second half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Huskers’ holiday break

After Nebraska won its 12th game of the season against North Dakota, Hoiberg emphasized the need for improved rebounding and physicality moving forward.

And about the holiday break, Hoiberg said about his players. “They can’t go and sit on the couch and eat bonbons — and nobody knows what a bonbon is anymore.

“They got to go back and we have a program for them at least two of the days. They have two days of conditioning and they need to feel the ball and see it go in the basket.”

First up is New Hampshire, a 4-8 team from the America East Conference, which comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“We got another team [UNH], they had Saint Louis down at halftime and played them pretty close to a single-digit game,” Hoiberg said.

“This team has played good stretches of basketball, New Hampshire. If everybody [his players] goes home and sits around and drinks beer, it could get ugly.

Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence drives against North Dakota during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“Again, this is a mature group. I think they’re going to bounce back. I think they’ll be excited to get back. I told them, enjoy your families. You deserve it, you guys deserve to go and have a great break, catch your breath a little bit.

“But we’ve got a helluva stretch coming up when they get back.”

After Michigan State, Nebraska goes on the road to play Ohio State and Indiana.

Who: Nebraska vs. New Hampshire

When: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Nebraska, 12-0; New Hampshire, 4-8

TV: Big Ten Network

New Hampshire rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 324

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 329

* ESPN Power Rankings: 326

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 334



Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 13

* NCAA Net Ratings: 11

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 13

* Kenpom.com: 22

* ESPN Power Rankings: 25

* Top 25 and 1: 13

* Team Rankings.com: 9

Analysis

Even coming off a holiday break, expect the Huskers to go out and take care of business. Nebraska was sluggish in the first half in its last game against North Dakota before pulling away in the second half. Don’t expect New Hampshire to hang around as long as North Dakota did.

Who: Nebraska vs. Michigan State

When: Friday, Jan. 2, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Nebraska, 12-0; Michigan State, 11-1

TV: Peacock

Michigan State rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 9

* NCAA Net Ratings: 9

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 9

* Kenpom.com: 13

* ESPN Power Rankings: 20

* Top 25 and 1: 9

* Team Rankings.com: 11

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 13

* NCAA Net Ratings: 11

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 13

* Kenpom.com: 22

* ESPN Power Rankings: 25

* Top 25 and 1: 13

* Team Rankings.com: 9

Analysis

This could be a classic. Nebraska brings plenty to the table, but Izzo and Michigan State have defeated teams with equal or better talent seemingly forever.

Several keys to watch: How is Nebraska shooting from distance? If the Huskers can shoot about 40 percent on three-pointers they could be in good shape to win. Another key: How many offensive rebounds does Michigan State have? If the Spartans are pounding the boards and hurting the Huskers inside with easy baskets, that’s a sign of trouble for Nebraska.

