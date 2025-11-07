Three Takeaways from Fred Hoiberg Ahead of Nebraska’s Matchup with FIU
Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg says his team will “need to come out of the gate with urgency” ahead of Saturday’s home matchup with Florida International.
The Cornhuskers, coming off an 86–53 win over West Georgia in Monday’s season opener, enter the weekend looking to extend their winning streak to six straight games dating back to last season. Meeting with the media earlier this week, Hoiberg previewed the Panthers and outlined the keys to keeping Nebraska’s momentum rolling.
Here are three takeaways from his time at the mic.
Hoiberg stressed that Nebraska’s slow start against West Georgia, especially early in the first half, can’t happen again. The Cornhuskers were outrebounded initially and committed turnovers that could prove far more costly against a more athletic FIU team.
“We really let West Georgia come in and control the glass, and we turned the ball over,” Hoiberg said. “That’s something we’re going to be challenged at a much higher rate in this game against FIU… We have to come out of the gate with urgency.”
FIU thrives in transition and has the ability to punish mistakes. For Nebraska, setting the tone early and playing under control will be critical to staying out of trouble and getting the job done at home.
A big part of Hoiberg’s message this week was about playing smart at the rim and not forcing plays into traffic. Against a longer, more athletic FIU frontcourt, Nebraska’s ball movement and decision-making will determine whether the offense clicks.
“It’s decisions at the rim,” Hoiberg said. “You can’t go in there and try to challenge length or play in small spaces. We’re looking for simple plays that result in good shots.”
Nebraska made 10 threes in the opener despite off nights from shooters like Connor Essegian and Pryce Sandfort, showing that patience and ball movement can still generate points. From Hoiberg's comments, spreading the ball around and finding open shooters will again be key for the Huskers to come out on top.
One of the turning points in the opener came when Nebraska's guards committed to rebounding on the defensive end, something Hoiberg wants to see more of against FIU’s size and rim-controlling bigs.
“Our guards are going to have to rebound,” Hoiberg said. “Our bigs are going to be locked up in a battle, so our guards have to find a way to make plays.”
Nebraska’s success starts on the glass. The Huskers averaged 1.6 points per possession in transition against West Georgia, 0.2 more than when operating in the half-court. If the guards can continue to crash the glass and push the pace, it could open things up early and allow Nebraska to jump out to a commanding lead.
For Fred Hoiberg and company, Saturday’s matchup with Florida International isn’t about anything other than execution. Playing within themselves, bringing energy from the tip, moving the ball with purpose, and committing to rebounding at every position will be the pillars Nebraska leans on all season. This weekend’s test against the Panthers is no exception.
If the Huskers can do those things at a high level, Hoiberg believes his team will always have a chance to win. From his tone at the mic, it’s clear he expects them to do just that this weekend.
With tipoff less than 24 hours away, Nebraska would be wise to heed its coach’s message. Effort, rebounding, and urgency travel, and for a team with plenty of scoring potential, mastering the little things might be what finally pushes the program over the top. Saturday may just be another early-season matchup, but it’s also another building block in a season defined by the pursuit of the program’s first NCAA Tournament win. It’s only November, but for Nebraska, the road to March starts here.
