Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Boise State Broncos have taken a commanding lead in the new-look Pac-12. At 5-0, they can afford to lose a game and will still be in sole possession of first place in the conference. The Broncos are also in a great position to make the College Football Playoff if they can get through the rest of the regular season untouched.

They'll host the 5-4 Oregon State Beavers in Week 11, a team that is much better than its record seems to indicate.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

Oregon State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon State +13.5 (-108)

Boise State -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oregon State +400

Boise State -525

Total

OVER 65.5 (-110)

UNDER 65.5 (-110)

Oregon State vs. Boise State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Oregon State record: 5-4 (3-2 in Pac-12)

Boise State record: 8-1 (5-0 in Pac-12)

Oregon State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Oregon State is 5-0 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

Oregon State is 0-3 against the spread in its last three games

The OVER is 4-1 in Oregon State's last five games

Boise State is 5-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-2 in Boise State games this season

Oregon State vs. Boise State Key Player to Watch

Braden Atkinson, QB - Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State has the second-highest pass rate in the country, with 61.22% of its offensive plays being passes. That means that their offensive success relies on the play of their quarterback, Braden Atkinson. When he plays well, as he did against San Diego State, they're in a great position to win. When he plays poorly, like he did last week against Texas State, things fall apart. He has to bring his best stuff to hang with Boise State in this game.

Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction and Best Bet

I don't think Boise State is as good as its record and certainly not good enough to justify this point spread against an underrated Oregon State team. The Broncos rank 39th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Oregon State comes in at 58th in that metric. The Beavers have a better net yards per play this season at +1.03 compared to Boise State at +0.34.

To beat the Beavers by margin, you have to be able to stop the pass, and that's the Broncos' biggest weakness. They rank 97th in opponent EPA per pass entering this week.

If the Beavers have success through the air, they'll cover this spread.

Pick: Oregon State +13.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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