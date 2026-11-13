Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
In this story:
The Boise State Broncos have taken a commanding lead in the new-look Pac-12. At 5-0, they can afford to lose a game and will still be in sole possession of first place in the conference. The Broncos are also in a great position to make the College Football Playoff if they can get through the rest of the regular season untouched.
They'll host the 5-4 Oregon State Beavers in Week 11, a team that is much better than its record seems to indicate.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.
Oregon State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oregon State +13.5 (-108)
- Boise State -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oregon State +400
- Boise State -525
Total
- OVER 65.5 (-110)
- UNDER 65.5 (-110)
Oregon State vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network
- Oregon State record: 5-4 (3-2 in Pac-12)
- Boise State record: 8-1 (5-0 in Pac-12)
Oregon State vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Oregon State is 5-0 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Oregon State is 0-3 against the spread in its last three games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Oregon State's last five games
- Boise State is 5-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 7-2 in Boise State games this season
Oregon State vs. Boise State Key Player to Watch
- Braden Atkinson, QB - Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State has the second-highest pass rate in the country, with 61.22% of its offensive plays being passes. That means that their offensive success relies on the play of their quarterback, Braden Atkinson. When he plays well, as he did against San Diego State, they're in a great position to win. When he plays poorly, like he did last week against Texas State, things fall apart. He has to bring his best stuff to hang with Boise State in this game.
Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction and Best Bet
I don't think Boise State is as good as its record and certainly not good enough to justify this point spread against an underrated Oregon State team. The Broncos rank 39th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Oregon State comes in at 58th in that metric. The Beavers have a better net yards per play this season at +1.03 compared to Boise State at +0.34.
To beat the Beavers by margin, you have to be able to stop the pass, and that's the Broncos' biggest weakness. They rank 97th in opponent EPA per pass entering this week.
If the Beavers have success through the air, they'll cover this spread.
Pick: Oregon State +13.5 (-108) via BetMGM
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim an exclusive $50 bonus and up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1550, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets