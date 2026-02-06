After a Brutal Week, Rienk Mast is Getting 'Back to Himself'

The moment Nebraska senior Rienk Mast finally felt like himself again didn’t come in a game. It came quietly this week, in the gym, with extra shots, wind sprints and the slow return of his legs after his body betrayed him.

For Nebraska, that matters more than any box score.

Over the past two weeks, Mast’s production and overall health dipped. Mast’s slump had little to do with poor form or low effort and was all about the aftermath of illness, recovery and the reality that Nebraska’s most versatile player impacts winning in far more ways than scoring.

“That was pretty tough mentally,” Mast said of the last 10 days. “(I’m) doing a lot better physically this week. It’s been good to have a couple days to just get back in the gym and get extra work in. I feel so much better now.”

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg echoed the same message.

“Rienk’s back to himself again, and he’s been coming in, getting a couple extra workouts just to try to get his lungs burning and try to get himself back into shape,” Hoiberg said. “We need to be at full strength, and getting those guys back on the floor is important for us.”

That health arc is central to Nebraska’s trajectory for the rest of this season, because Mast isn’t just another starter. He’s one of the most complete forwards in the Big Ten and one of the engines behind Nebraska’s rise into the national conversation.

He’s averaging roughly 14 points, nearly six rebounds and about three assists per game this season, while shooting in the mid-40s from the field. He leads Nebraska’s frontcourt production and sits among the team’s top rebounders, which is a critical piece for a group that emphasizes spacing, ball movement and physicality inside.

His resume stretches beyond this season, too. Mast is one of only a handful of active Division I players with more than 1,500 career points and 800 rebounds, underscoring his long-term impact in Lincoln. That’s why when Mast struggles physically like he has over the last few outings, the ripple effect shows.

The most revealing moment came before Nebraska’s matchup with Michigan, when Mast described just how severe his illness really was.

“(The) night before (the Michigan game) was tough,” Mast said. “I think during the night I threw up about 15 times. No water, no food, no nothing. I think they gave me two IVs before the game just to get some sort of fluids in me, but I couldn’t even hold that down.”

Fast forward to Nebraska’s loss to Illinois this past Sunday – Mast finished with just five points as Nebraska dropped a second-straight top-10 matchup against a Fighting Illini squad that dominated the glass and turned momentum late. However, Thursday’s press conference made something else clear. Nebraska doesn’t define Mast’s role on the team by scoring alone, and neither does he.

“That’s been a big emphasis all season of being physical on the glass,” Mast said. “Even if my shots are not falling, then I can bring other aspects of rebounding, screening, getting Pryce open, getting other guys open. I bring more than just scoring.”

That mentality aligns perfectly with Hoiberg’s system. Nebraska’s offensive identity relies on versatility — forwards who can pass, space the floor and make decisions at the elbow. Mast’s assist numbers, around three per game, reflect that role as a facilitator, not just a scorer.

His presence often frees leading scorer Pryce Sandfort, who averages more than 17 points per game, and helps unlock the spacing Nebraska needs to create high-percentage looks. When Mast is healthy and engaged, Nebraska’s offense flows differently, and Hoiberg believes the shooting will come back naturally.

“The discipline, the work that he puts in, he’s going to get it going again,” Hoiberg said. “Once he gets his conditioning back where he needs it to be, he’s going to take the lid off. He’s too good of a shooter. Every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in.”

For Mast, the path back isn’t complicated.

“Coach Fred’s talked to me about just seeing the ball go in,” he said. “Not even from three — maybe being more aggressive, getting to the rim, getting to the line. If the team feels good, if we’re in a good rhythm as a team, that also helps with individually being in a good rhythm.”

That philosophy reflects a player who understands his role in a broader ecosystem. Nebraska’s season has been defined by collective progress. The Huskers surged early, stacking wins and climbing into the national rankings while showcasing balance across the roster. Mast contributed not only via scoring, but also rebounding, decision-making and defensive versatility.

Earlier this season, he posted a triple-double in a nonconference win — the program’s first in five years — highlighting the all-around skillset that makes him unique. Although it’s been a minute since NU has seen that from its senior leader, that type of flash is why Hoiberg remains unconcerned.

Anyone who has been around this team this season understands the ebbs of a season, especially for players recovering physically from an illness like Mast went through.

“We’ve all been through it,” Hoiberg said. “Anybody that’s been a shooter in this game, you go through those slumps, and it all takes seeing one going in.”

And Mast has seen plenty go in before. He’s delivered in big moments — including late scoring in a top-10 win over Michigan State earlier this year. He’s a known commodity, and both the Huskers and opponents know he can carry Nebraska when needed more times than not.

It’s also important to note that this is easily the most talented Nebraska team Mast has played on. At 20-2, the Huskers still have the potential of a dream season ahead of them with the team setting their sights on success in March, not just the first two-thirds of the season.

Mast’s comments Thursday showed a player leaning into the less visible contributions. He’s equally excited about setting screens, fighting for rebounds, facilitating and doing the work that doesn’t always show up in highlight reel.

That’s the kind of maturity Nebraska needs as it navigates the final grind of Big Ten play, because this stage of the season isn’t about individual stat lines. It’s about durability, depth and timing. Hoiberg made that clear when discussing the importance of the team’s health across the roster.

Nebraska’s ceiling this March will depend on it. When Mast is physically right, the Huskers become harder to guard and tougher inside. His rebounding stabilizes possessions, and his presence allows others to operate more freely. It worked out awfully well for 20 straight games this season.

When his shot returns — as Hoiberg expects — Nebraska will add back another layer. For now, Mast is putting the finishing touches on rebuilding the base with extra workouts and conditioning.

“Just getting back in the gym, taking a couple extra reps in practice, just getting that wind back and getting extra shots up,” Mast said. “Getting in the weight room and going after it.”

A season is long, and during this final journey in Lincoln, Mast knows his body can fluctuate and his role on the team can evolve. This most recent stretch forced him to rediscover the full scope of his impact — not as a scorer first, but as a connector.

That realization could ultimately flip the switch back on for Nebraska as they get ready to take on Rutgers on Saturday. When Mast is at his best, he doesn’t just score; he makes everything else work around him.

