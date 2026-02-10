Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been one of the most surprisingly good teams in college basketball this season, and it's going to be fascinating to see if they can remain playing at this level for the final stretch of the season.

They were an undefeated 20-0 before narrowly losing to Michigan on January 27, and then followed that up with another loss to Illinois. Since then, they bounced back with a win against Rutgers, but now they have an extremely tough test ahead of them tonight when they face No. 13-ranked Purdue.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup in the Big Ten.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue +1.5 (-106)

Nebraska -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Purdue +112

Nebraska -134

Total

OVER 147.5 (-115)

UNDER 147.5 (-105)

Purdue vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Purdue Record: 19-4 (9-3 in Big Ten)

Nebraska Record: 21-2 (10-2 in Big Ten)

Purdue vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Purdue is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games

Purdue is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Nebraska

The UNDER is 11-4 in Purdue's last 15 road games

Nebraska is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Nebraska's last seven games

Nebraska is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games vs. Purdue

Nebraska is 19-1 straight up in its last 20 games as a favorite

Purdue vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch

Sam Hoiberg, G - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sam Hoiberg may not be Nebraska's top point scorer, but there's an argument that he's the most important player on this Cornhuskers team. He's leading the team in assists, averaging 4.3, while also averaging 2.0 steals and 5.3 rebounds. He's a true point guard that runs this offense and is a big reason why they have the impressive record they do.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Nebraska as a short home favorite:

I'm still a believer in this Nebraska team, and the metrics back up the idea that the Cornhuskers are an elite team in the Big Ten. They rank 25th in effective field goal percentage and 18th in defensive efficiency. Purdue may have a slight advantage with its shooting, coming in at 10th in the country in eFG%, but the Boilermakers have had some defensive issues at times, ranking 83rd in defensive efficiency.

They also rank 83rd in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 32.1% from beyond the arc. That's bad news for them tonight when they hit the road to a Cornhuskers team that not only shoots the 3-ball at a high rate, but they do it successfully as well, sporting a 3-point field goal percentage of 35.7%.

I'm going to take a leap of faith and back Nebraska to get the big win on its home court.

Pick: Nebraska -1.5 (-114)

