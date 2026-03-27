Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Nebrasketball in 2026-27

Nebrasketball's greatest season ever came to an end on Thursday in the Sweet 16.

The starting five featured three seniors who are now out of eligibility. Here is a way-too-early starting lineup projection for 2026-27.

Pryce Sandfort

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Nebraska's leading scorer in 2025-26 earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league's coaches. He also shattered the program record for made three-pointers in a season, notching 129 to surpass Cary Cochrans's 2001-02 total of 89.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sandfort averaged 18.1 points per game on the season, shooting 47.9% from the field and 41.6% on three-pointers. He upped those numbers in the NCAA Tournament to 21.0 points a game on 57.1% shooting from the field and from deep.

The transfer from Iowa will command a hefty NIL deal this next season. First, though, he will test the NBA draft waters. Back in February, he appeared at No. 47 on ESPN's big board ranking of the top 100 prospects.

Berke Büyüktuncel

Berke Büyüktuncel transferred to Nebraska in 2024-25, after beginning his career at UCLA. In his first year as a Husker, he struggled to find his place, and then just as he did, an injury threw off the rest of his season.

This year, he played his role beautifully. Yes, Büyüktuncel was prone to occasional shots that many would like to have seen from someone else. Still, he averaged 6.5 points a game and was second on the team in rebounding. He shot 46.8% from the field and 24.1% from deep.

Nebraska's Berke Buyuktuncel reacts after a three-point basket during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City, Büyüktuncel shot 69.2% from the field and made 3-of-4 three-pointers in the two wins. In Thursday's loss to Iowa, his shot was off, but he grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, four on the offensive glass, and had three assists and two blocked shots.

Braden Frager

The Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year, Braden Frager is ready to step into the starting lineup full time.

The Lincoln native scored 20-plus points six times this season. Even with an ankle injury that kept him out for multiple games and hindered him for more after his return, he was the only bench player in the league to average double figures, with 11.8 points per game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager scores the game-winning basket against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

An elite scorer, Frager is both a three-point threat and a drive-and-dunk opportunist. He shot 48.7% from the floor and 35.2% from deep this season. In the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 14.6 points a game, closing with a 5-for-8 effort on three-pointers against Iowa.

Although defense is the weaker part of his game, the redshirt freshman showed improvement on that end of the floor throughout the year. An offseason improvement there, plus his elite scoring ability, and Frager is easily looking at All-Big Ten honors in his sophomore campaign.

Ugnius Jaruševičius

Ugnius Jaruševičius, a Lithuanian native, began his career at Cal State Bakersfield before spending the 2024-25 season at Central Michigan. The first-team All-MAC player then transferred to Lincoln.

Jaruševičius was expected to be in the rotation with Büyüktuncel and Rienk Mast. But a back injury kept him out for the year. He did make an appearance against New Hampshire in December, playing for 10 minutes and scoring seven points. That appearance means a waiver is needed for his return in 2026-27.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ugnius Jarusevicius shoots against New Hampshire Wildcats forward John Squire during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

During the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City, Jaruševičius told the Hastings Tribune that he plans to return to Nebraska and get his true final season of college basketball.

Cale Jacobsen

After bursting onto the scene at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas a year ago, Cale Jacobsen became a regular in the rotation this season.

Jacobsen played in every game this year, making one start along the way. He averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. In the regular-season finale against Iowa, he had a season-high 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers in overtime to seal the victory.

Nebraska's Cale Jacobsen reacts after the final shot during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lockdown defender in the style of Sam Hoiberg, if Jacobsen can make another big offseason jump, he'll find himself with a bigger role for his senior season. The biggest place he can improve is his confidence on the offensive side of the ball, a trait that proved to be vital for Hoiberg's jump into his final year.

Other players expected significant minutes include guard Quentin Rhymes, guard Connor Essegian, and forward Leo Curtis. Incoming freshman Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier could also be in line for early playing time, depending on how they show up to campus and fit in among the returners.

This is all before the transfer portal sheds more light, with potential departures and additions. That opens on April 7 and runs through April 21. Outside of the development of other guys on the roster, Nebraska could use another primary ball handler and another big.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.