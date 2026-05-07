Nebraska Football Secures Official Visit for Five-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

Nebraska is getting its fifth shot at one of the top offensive linemen in the country.

First reported by Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska, the Huskers have locked in an official visit date with the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class. Albert Simien of Sam Houston in Lake Charles, Louisiana, will travel to Lincoln over the weekend of June 5-7.

Here’s the latest on what the visit means, how Nebraska secured it, and what the Huskers will need to do to come out on top by signing day.

A five-star prospect has scheduled an official visit with Nebraska, he tells me



This will be the fifth visit for one of Nebraska's top 2027 targets. The Huskers have been a consistent contender for over a year now.



Read: https://t.co/lth5aZHr9B pic.twitter.com/GGTZvgBffp — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) May 7, 2026

A Relationship That's Been Building

Simien is no stranger to the Big Red. In fact, the five-star offensive lineman has already visited Lincoln four times. After Nebraska offered him in January of 2025, the No. 2 player in Louisiana traveled to campus in March, June, and September of that year. His fourth, and most recent, visit came on March 7.

Now, Simien is set to return once again, potentially for the final time before announcing his college decision.

How Did Nebraska Manage to Get This Far?

The hiring of new offensive line coach Geep Wade certainly does not hurt. During his final season at Georgia Tech, Wade coached an offensive line that allowed just nine sacks in 13 games. Nebraska matched that total against Minnesota alone in 2025.

With more than two decades of Division I coaching experience, Wade has developed 21 all-conference offensive linemen and helped send five to the NFL. For a player like Simien, that kind of track record matters, arguably more than anything else.

Building off the foundation former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola helped establish, Wade has elevated the Huskers' approach in the trenches. At one point, NU felt more like a secondary option in this recruitment. That may no longer be the case. As other programs have shifted focus elsewhere, Nebraska has quietly gained momentum with the five-star recruit.

How Big is June 5?

Simien is set to join several other priority targets in Nebraska’s 2027 class during the June 5 weekend, including recent commitment Corey Hadley Jr.

What remains unclear is whether quarterback commit Trae Taylor will also be in Lincoln. Taylor is currently scheduled to take his official visit later in June. However, after announcing plans to transfer schools ahead of his senior year, the No. 4 signal-caller in the cycle could still make his way to campus unofficially to help recruit the five-star pass-protector.

Either way, the June 5 visit will be massive for the Big Red. No other program has hosted Simien more often, and the Huskers remain the only school with an official visit locked in. SEC programs are still firmly involved, but NU has positioned itself well heading into the summer months.

I know we are going after OL but @Albert_Simien33 to me has to be our top priority. He is a DUDE https://t.co/uZmBA4oe7Y — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) January 28, 2026

The Huskers' Biggest Competition

Previously, Texas A&M appeared to be the favorite in Simien’s recruitment. However, after the Aggies landed a commitment from another top interior offensive lineman in the class, the door opened for other programs to gain ground.

That doesn't make this recruitment any easier. Keeping Louisiana prospects away from LSU is difficult on its own, and Texas A&M hasn't gone away just yet. Knowing that, Nebraska is still battling some of the top programs in the country for Simien’s commitment. Weird, right?

That comes with the territory when chasing the best talent the country has to offer. If the Huskers want to land one of the nation’s top recruits, they have to beat out programs built to do the same. Right now, Simien may be the Big Red's best opportunity to land a five-star player in the 2027 class. Nothing about it will be easy, but the stars seem to be aligning to give Nebraska its best chance yet.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

With eight commitments already in place, Nebraska currently holds the No. 15 recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals. Adding a player like Simien would likely push the Huskers into the top 10. Even so, a decision does not appear to be happening any time soon.

Led by commits Taylor, Tory Pittman III, Hadley Jr., and Amir Brown, Matt Rhule’s staff has already done well in adding talent at offensive skill positions and in the secondary. The next step is building out the offensive and defensive lines with more blue-chip recruits.

In the Big Ten, that remains the key to winning at a high level. Nebraska believes its offseason staff changes can help elevate its efforts. Whether the Huskers can turn that into commitments from players like Simien will be one of the biggest storylines to follow as they round out the class.

What Would Adding Simien Mean?

Landing a player like Simien would mean more than adding any other highly-ranked recruit. It would signal the Huskers' ability to win battles for elite trench players, something vital to success in the Big Ten. Nebraska has consistently been able to get top prospects on campus. Closing the deal is the next step.

A quarterback is only as good as the protection in front of him, and Husker Nation knows that firsthand. Just ask Dylan Raiola how he feels. That's part of the reason the program made changes to the offensive staff following 2025. Bringing in Wade was about more than fixing one position room. It was about changing the trajectory of the program moving forward.

Simien would be an important step in that process. Between now and signing day, expect the Huskers to keep pushing hard to make their opportunity count.