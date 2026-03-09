Why the Fred Hoiberg Contract Extension is the Right Move for Nebrasketball

Fred Hoiberg is sticking around Lincoln for the foreseeable future.

Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen announced a contract extension for Hoiberg on Monday. The extension will keep Hoiberg under contract into the 2030s.

"I’m appreciative of the continued confidence from Troy Dannen and Jeffrey Gold and thank them for the support they have shown in our staff’s leadership of the Husker basketball program," Hoiberg said. “We have a long family history with the University of Nebraska, and the support we have received over the last seven years is truly remarkable. We are blessed with world-class facilities, but the people are what make Nebraska special.



"Our goal is to continue building a program that our fans can embrace and have pride in because it represents the values of Nebraska."

The Extension

No term sheet has been released yet, but the extension takes his contract through the 2031-32 season.

"Fred Hoiberg is a tremendous representative of the University of Nebraska, the Lincoln community, and our state. We are extremely proud that he will continue to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball program well into the future," Dannen said. "Fred has built this program step by step and his leadership has Nebraska positioned to continue to compete at a high level in the Big Ten Conference and nationally.



"Fred is one of the most respected coaches in the country by his peers, and his success has been recognized throughout the college basketball world."

After being named the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, Hoiberg agreed to an extension under then Interim Athletic Director Dennis Leblanc and University of Nebraska Interim President Chris Kabourek. That extension earned him a raise to $4.25 million for the 2024-25 season and took his contract through the 2028-29 season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg poses with family, including his coach and father Fred, during the senior day ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This season, he made $4.35 as a base salary. He was set to make $4.45M (2026-27), $4.55M (2027-28), and $4.65M (2028-29) over the remainder of his contract from that 2024 extension.

This is the third time Hoiberg's contract has been adjusted. Besides these two latest extensions, he also had his contract restructured in 2022 under the then-AD Trev Alberts. Under the restructuring, his salary dropped from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. He also saw his buyout decrease and gave up a $500,000 stay bonus.

Why It Makes Sense

At the time of that restructuring in 2022, Hoiberg's teams were 21-65 overall and 6-49 in the Big Ten. Since then, Nebrasketball has gone 86-46, including 70-30 over the last three campaigns.

Nebraska has also finished in the top three of the Big Ten Conference twice over the last three years. From 2011-12 through 2022-23, the Huskers never finished better than fourth.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg walks off the court after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Hoiberg has completely flipped the program. The last run of four straight seasons with at least a .500 record was between Barry Collier and Doc Sadler nearly 20 years ago. There have never been back-to-back-to-back 20-win seasons.

But more than just the success in the win columns, Hoiberg and an extremely talented group of assistants have figured out a playing style to put this team in the best position to win. That style is a high-effort, no middle defense, combined with an offense built around high-IQ movement and elite shooting.

Add in the success he had at Iowa State - four NCAA Tournament bids and a Sweet 16 appearance - and it is easy to see how the success of the program now is just a baseline for future achievements.

The Future

If Hoiberg's staff stays together, he brings back a combined 22 years in Lincoln between his assistants and general manager. On the court, a ridiculous amount of talent has the ability to return in 2026-27.

Pryce Sandfort is a potential All-Big Ten first-team selection after shattering the Nebraska program record for three-pointers in a season. Fellow starter Berke Buyuktuncel can also return, as can elite sixth man and redshirt freshman Braden Frager. That's not even counting Cale Jacobsen and a recovering Connor Essegian.

Others on the roster that didn't see the floor or contributed sparingly but have eligibility remaining include redshirting freshman Quentin Rhymes, true freshman Leo Curtis, sophomores Justin Bolis and Will Cooper, and junior Henry Burt. It is unclear if senior Ugnius Jaruševičius will get a medical redshirt for missing all but one game this year with a back injury.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Beyond those that have already been on the roster, Nebraska has signed a pair of four-star forwards in the 2026 class. Colin Rice is a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Jacob Lanier is a 6-foot-5 small forward from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Nebraska's 2027 class has a commitment from 6-foot-5 small forward Ty Shclagel from Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Huskers have also had a number of other elite talent make visits to Lincoln, showing that interest in the program is at a different level nationally than it has been for some time, if ever.

Earlier this year, Dannen also announced that Nebrasketball will get a "significant" increase in revenue-sharing dollars next year. More money, plus a proven body of work and success, should keep the train rolling in Lincoln.

Nebrasketball Coaching History

Hoiberg is wrapping up his seventh season at the helm for the Huskers. That ties him with Tim Miles for the sixth-longest tenure in program history.

If Hoiberg stays through the 2031-32 season, that will give him a dozen years of service. He would still trail the two longest-tenured Nebrasketball coaches: Joe Cipriano (17 years) and Danny Nee (14 years).

Here are the 10 longest-tenured Husker coaches in program history:

Joe Cipriano, 17 years (1963-1980) Danny Nee, 14 years (1986-2000) Jerry Bush, 9 years (1954-1963) Harry Good, 8 years (1947-1954) William Browne, 8 years (1932-1940) Tim Miles, 7 years (2012-2019) Fred Hoiberg, 7 years (2019-2026) Moe Iba, 6 years (1980-1986) Doc Sadler, 6 years (2006-2012) Barry Collier, 6 years (2000-2006) R.G. Clapp, 6 years (1903-1909) Charlie Black, 6 years (1926-1932)

As far as wins are concerned, Hoiberg is up to 110 in Lincoln. He's still just under .500 (110-113), but pacing to get above that either with a tournament run to end this season or early in the 2026-26 campaign.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Danny Nee presided over five NCAA Tournament teams in Lincoln. His 1995-96 squad won the NIT championship. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Hoiberg already ranks in the top four for most wins in program history. He trails Nee (254), Cipriano (253), and Miles (116).

Here are the top 10 winningest coaches in program history:

Danny Nee, 254 Joe Cipriano, 253 Tim Miles, 116 Fred Hoiberg, 110 Moe Iba, 106 Doc Sadler, 101 Barry Collier, 89 Harry Good, 86 Jerry Bush, 81 William Browne, 64

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61

Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67

March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52

March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75

March 13 vs. TBD 5:30 p.m. BTN (Big Ten Tournament)

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.