Carriker Chronicles: Bill Busch on Matt Rhule's Reality and Nebraska Football's Future
In this story:
Adam Carriker speaks with one of his former coaches, Bill Busch! Busch coached in college football for almost 35 years & explains the reality of Matt Rhule's tenure with Nebraska football, including Anthony Colandrea, Jamal Rule/the RB room, Nebraska's new defensive coordinator, the 4-2-5 defense, special teams concerns & why Busch believes Nebraska will win at least eight games.
Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.
Adam Carriker sits down with his former coach Bill Busch to talk about the current state of Nebraska football and what fans can expect moving forward under head coach Matt Rhule’s fourth year. Busch brings nearly 35 years of college football experience, and he gives honest, detailed insight into the program.
The conversation starts with the overall vibe of the offseason. Busch describes it as being in “quiet mode,” meaning the team is focused on putting in work behind the scenes instead of chasing hype. He explains that this is a good sign because strong programs are built through consistency and discipline, not just talk.
They then get into expectations for the 2026 season, where the win total is set at 8.5 games. Busch believes Nebraska can reach at least eight wins, even with a tougher schedule than last year. He points out that while the schedule is more challenging, it’s not one of the five hardest in the country, so there are still plenty of opportunities to succeed. He also stresses that there are no excuses this year—Nebraska needs to show real progress, especially later in the season.
Busch highlights several key areas that will impact the team’s success. At quarterback, he shares early thoughts on Anthony Colandrea and what he could bring to the offense. He also breaks down the running back room, mentioning Jamal Rule and the importance of having depth and production at that position.
One of Nebraska’s biggest strengths could be the offensive line. Carriker notes that the group has around 7,000 career snaps combined, which should provide leadership and stability. On defense, he talks about the new defensive coordinator and the 4-2-5 scheme, explaining how it can help the team be more flexible and effective against modern offenses.
Special teams are another big topic. Busch raises some concerns but discusses the role of Brett Maher and how he believes he’ll do an exceptional job for the Huskers.
They also touch on the transfer portal and NIL, explaining how those factors continue to shape college football and Nebraska’s roster.
Overall, Busch is optimistic about the future. He believes Nebraska is heading in the right direction this year and has the pieces in place to take a step forward this season.
Program order
- 00:00 – Intro
- 01:15 – Bill Busch Joins the Show
- 02:15 – Offseason Vibe & “Quiet Mode”
- 04:11 – 2026 Win Total Talk (O/U 8.5 + Schedule Breakdown)
- 06:00 – How Nebraska Improves Late in the Season
- 07:00 – No Excuses: Tougher Schedule This Year
- 08:30 – 2026 Schedule Not a Top-5 Toughest
- 09:24 – Early Thoughts on Anthony Colandrea
- 11:28 – Deep Dive: Running Back Room
- 15:37 – Offensive Line Experience (7,000 Career Snaps)
- 17:57 – Defensive Breakdown: Rob Aurich’s 4-2-5 Scheme
- 20:11 – Spring Game & Practice Standouts
- 20:58 – Special Teams Under Brett Maher
- 25:10 – Transfer Portal & NIL Discussion
- 29:20 – Questions for the Fans
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94