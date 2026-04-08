Carriker Chronicles: Bill Busch on Matt Rhule's Reality and Nebraska Football's Future

Adam Carriker speaks with one of his former coaches, Bill Busch! Busch coached in college football for almost 35 years & explains the reality of Matt Rhule's tenure with Nebraska football, including Anthony Colandrea, Jamal Rule/the RB room, Nebraska's new defensive coordinator, the 4-2-5 defense, special teams concerns & why Busch believes Nebraska will win at least eight games.



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Adam Carriker sits down with his former coach Bill Busch to talk about the current state of Nebraska football and what fans can expect moving forward under head coach Matt Rhule’s fourth year. Busch brings nearly 35 years of college football experience, and he gives honest, detailed insight into the program.

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The conversation starts with the overall vibe of the offseason. Busch describes it as being in “quiet mode,” meaning the team is focused on putting in work behind the scenes instead of chasing hype. He explains that this is a good sign because strong programs are built through consistency and discipline, not just talk.

They then get into expectations for the 2026 season, where the win total is set at 8.5 games. Busch believes Nebraska can reach at least eight wins, even with a tougher schedule than last year. He points out that while the schedule is more challenging, it’s not one of the five hardest in the country, so there are still plenty of opportunities to succeed. He also stresses that there are no excuses this year—Nebraska needs to show real progress, especially later in the season.

Busch highlights several key areas that will impact the team’s success. At quarterback, he shares early thoughts on Anthony Colandrea and what he could bring to the offense. He also breaks down the running back room, mentioning Jamal Rule and the importance of having depth and production at that position.

Bill Busch on the Nebraska sideline during a 2022 game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

One of Nebraska’s biggest strengths could be the offensive line. Carriker notes that the group has around 7,000 career snaps combined, which should provide leadership and stability. On defense, he talks about the new defensive coordinator and the 4-2-5 scheme, explaining how it can help the team be more flexible and effective against modern offenses.

Special teams are another big topic. Busch raises some concerns but discusses the role of Brett Maher and how he believes he’ll do an exceptional job for the Huskers.

They also touch on the transfer portal and NIL, explaining how those factors continue to shape college football and Nebraska’s roster.

Overall, Busch is optimistic about the future. He believes Nebraska is heading in the right direction this year and has the pieces in place to take a step forward this season.

Program order

00:00 – Intro

– Intro 01:15 – Bill Busch Joins the Show

– Bill Busch Joins the Show 02:15 – Offseason Vibe & “Quiet Mode”

– Offseason Vibe & “Quiet Mode” 04:11 – 2026 Win Total Talk (O/U 8.5 + Schedule Breakdown)

– 2026 Win Total Talk (O/U 8.5 + Schedule Breakdown) 06:00 – How Nebraska Improves Late in the Season

– How Nebraska Improves Late in the Season 07:00 – No Excuses: Tougher Schedule This Year

– No Excuses: Tougher Schedule This Year 08:30 – 2026 Schedule Not a Top-5 Toughest

– 2026 Schedule Not a Top-5 Toughest 09:24 – Early Thoughts on Anthony Colandrea

– Early Thoughts on Anthony Colandrea 11:28 – Deep Dive: Running Back Room

– Deep Dive: Running Back Room 15:37 – Offensive Line Experience (7,000 Career Snaps)

– Offensive Line Experience (7,000 Career Snaps) 17:57 – Defensive Breakdown: Rob Aurich’s 4-2-5 Scheme

– Defensive Breakdown: Rob Aurich’s 4-2-5 Scheme 20:11 – Spring Game & Practice Standouts

– Spring Game & Practice Standouts 20:58 – Special Teams Under Brett Maher

– Special Teams Under Brett Maher 25:10 – Transfer Portal & NIL Discussion

– Transfer Portal & NIL Discussion 29:20 – Questions for the Fans

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