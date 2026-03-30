What Can Fans Take From The Husker Spring Game?

You needed a program to keep track of all the new players who saw action in Saturday’s Husker football scrimmage. The QB room was no exception.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

So what position stood out the most?

Quarterback Room

What we learned Saturday is that Nebraska might be as good, if not better at the QB spot than last year. Why?

One reason is Matt Rhule’s rebuild of the Husker quarterback room. He (and OC Dana Holgorsen) wanted to recruit QBs who would pose a threat to run and pass. The change in QB style should help Nebraska be a tougher team to beat for years to come.

Clearly the Dylan Raiola types are no longer going to be on the Husker recruiting radar.

First step in the QB rebuild was the off-season aquisition of senior dual threat QB Anthony Colandrea who transferred from UNLV.

Although Colandrea (6-0, 205) didn’t start Saturday’s scrimmage, he quickly showed why the coaches have been so high on his potential. He’s quick on his feet, has a rifle arm and has a brain capable of making quick decisions. He looks like a leader-even has an edge about him.

Nebraska is his third career stop in college. He played two seasons at Virginia before transferring last year to UNLV where he started every game for the Rebels.

At NU, he will be playing in perhaps the most competitive football conference in the country. Colandrea has only one year of eligibility remaining and is expected to be the starter come this fall.

TJ Lateef who started at QB for the spring game, will likely be Colandrea’s backup. Lateef started the last four games for Nebraska last year, going 1-4 in those games. He’s a sophomore who at 6-1 200 is also a dual threat player.

Backing up Colandrea and Lateef will likely be sophomore transfer, Daniel Kaelin. Kaelin (6-3, 220) who played high school ball at Bellevue West (NE) signed with Nebraska two years ago before transferring to Virginia.

Ironically, Danny enrolled at Virginia the year after Anthony Colandrea transferred to UNLV.

And now that Dylan Raiola has high-tailed it to the Oregon Ducks, Kaelin decided to return to his home state and play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In his one year at UVA, Kaelin played in seven games for the Cavaliers.

Even sophomore QB Bode Soukup saw action in Saturday’s spring game. Soukup, who checks in at 6-2, 205 hails from Blair, Nebraska. Last season, Soukup saw action for the Huskers against the Akron Zips.

That means all four top Husker QBs have seen action against live ammo.

Of course Saturday was just a scrimmage and it’s a lightyear until the season opener with Ohio. A lot can happen between now and then, but the Husker quarterback room seems to be built for a very promising future.

Husker Baseball and Softball

Don’t look now, but the Husker baseball and softball teams have been on a tear lately.

NU baseball is on a 6-0 streak and sports a 22-6 overall record and stands at 8-1 in Big Ten play.

The Husker softball team is 26-6 (8-1) and has won 16 of its last 17 games. They took the weekend series with UCLA who previously had been undefeated in conference play.

Congratulations to both programs.