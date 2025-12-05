Nebraska's Star Running Back Emmett Johnson Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Nebraska star running back Emmett Johnson, the engine of the Huskers’ offense and one of the most productive all-purpose players in the country, has officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft. The junior announced his decision Friday, closing the book on a remarkable rise from under-the-radar recruit to one of the most complete backs in college football.

Johnson’s breakout 2025 campaign put him squarely on the national stage. He became a semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, was named the Big Ten’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media. His production matched the accolades, as Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards, the most by a Husker since Ameer Abdullah in 2014, while adding 370 receiving yards and leading the nation in receptions by a running back.

What separated Johnson was more than volume; it was versatility and relentless effort. He accounted for a staggering 40.7 percent of Nebraska’s total offense during the regular season, produced eight 100-yard rushing games, and became just the fourth FBS player since 2017 to average at least 120 rushing and 30 receiving yards per game. Against Power Four opponents, he elevated his play even further, averaging nearly 160 scrimmage yards per game.

With his announcement, Johnson ends his Nebraska career as one of, if not the most impactful, offensive players of the Rhule era. His departure marks the end of a special chapter in Lincoln and officially launches his next one as one of the highest-graded running backs in the 2026 NFL draft class.

When Johnson arrived in Lincoln as a 3-star prospect in the 2022 class, few expected him to develop into one of the most reliable and dynamic running backs in the country. Over three seasons, he grew from a reserve option into the centerpiece of Nebraska’s offense and now leaves as one of the most accomplished skill players in modern school history.

Johnson’s breakout began in 2023, when injuries ahead of him on the depth chart thrust him into meaningful carries. He responded with the poise of a veteran, showing his trademark patience, vision, and ability to make the first defender miss. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 411 rushing yards on 90 carries, earning the starting role in six of the final seven contests of the year.

By 2024, Johnson had become a key cog in Matt Rhule’s offensive identity. He handled a significantly heavier workload without sacrificing efficiency, even while spending a large portion of the fall splitting reps. After offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen officially took over playcalling for the final four games, Johnson began cementing himself as one of the most electric players in college football. He finished the season with 598 rushing yards and added 286 more as a receiver, showcasing his versatility.

Johnson entered 2025 as one of the most promising players on Nebraska's roster, and he played like it. With Nebraska fully leaning into his skill set, he delivered a true star season. What stands out most is how Johnson’s efficiency never dipped. As his touches increased, his yards per carry, yards after contact, and broken-tackle rate remained among the best in the Big Ten. He became the model of consistency, and a back who maximized his ability to create when nothing was there.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson ran for over 100 yards in all five of his final collegiate games. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Johnson’s 2025 season wasn’t just a breakout; it was one of the most complete and efficient campaigns by a Big Ten running back in the last decade. He became the first Husker to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards since 2018 and did it in fashion, to say the least. Johnson finished the regular season with 1,821 total yards from scrimmage, ranking top five nationally in nearly every major category. His eight 100-yard rushing games, one 200-yard performance, and a 100-yard receiving outing showcased a level of consistency that made him the focal point of the Huskers’ offense.

What separated Johnson from typical high-volume backs was how seamlessly the tape matched the numbers. His vision, patience, and ability to create made him one of the most efficient runners in the country. He was elite at getting skinny through tight creases, avoiding big hits, and maintaining balance after contact. Johnson thrived in nearly every game, a versatility that translates directly to being great in the NFL. Even when Nebraska’s blocking wasn’t perfect, Johnson’s creativity and footwork frequently turned potential losses into positive gains.

The Minnesota native was also one of the nation’s most dangerous receiving backs, finishing with 46 catches, good for the most by any running back in college football. His production through the air wasn’t window dressing, either. Nebraska used him on checkdowns, angle routes, perimeter concepts, and true progression reads, all of which allowed him to showcase his spatial awareness and reliability. That versatility made him the first Big Ten running back since 2017 to pair 1,200 rushing yards with 40 receptions.

Perhaps the strongest part of Johnson’s draft résumé is how much of Nebraska’s offense flowed directly through him. He accounted for an incredible 40.7% of the Huskers’ total yards this season and started every game, proving durable, dependable, and uniquely equipped to handle a full workload. In an era where NFL teams value backs who can run, catch, pass protect, and stay healthy, Johnson checks every box. His 2025 season didn’t just put him on draft boards; it made him one of the most complete running back prospects in the class.

Best RB in the Country is a Cornhusker 🌽#GBR https://t.co/HSPnQbUpbz — EJ Barthel (@CoachEJbarthel) December 4, 2025

Johnson’s announcement doesn’t just mark the end of a remarkable college career; it closes one of the most important chapters of Nebraska’s rebuild. In three seasons, he became the embodiment of what Rhule wants the program to be: tough, reliable, consistent, and built on development rather than shortcuts. Nebraska hasn’t had many players in recent years who elevated the entire program simply by being on the field. Johnson was that kind of player.

For Nebraska, replacing his production won’t be as simple as plugging in the next man up. His ability to keep the offense on schedule, create when plays broke down, and provide stability during a transition-heavy era made him invaluable. His departure forces the Huskers to rethink their identity on the ground, but it also highlights just how far the program has come in cultivating homegrown stars again.

For Johnson, the timing is perfect. He exits college as one of the most complete backs in the draft, with a résumé built on production, efficiency, toughness, and versatility. He's shown he can handle volume, impact the passing game, and deliver in big moments, all traits that translate cleanly to the next level. After the season he just delivered, there was nothing left for him to prove in college football.

Nebraska fans should appreciate what they witnessed because it clearly doesn't happen very often. Johnson leaves Lincoln as more than a statistical standout; he leaves as one of the most important skill players Nebraska has produced this century, and a reminder that the program’s path back to national relevance runs through players exactly like him.

