2025 Nebraska Football Unit Preview: Wideouts
Moving on to the offensive side of the ball for our preseason position preview series, we take a look at Nebraska’s wide receiver room. Featuring a new coach and several fresh faces, all with something to prove this upcoming season.
To set the stage, I'll begin with a bit of a recent history recap of the production from this position group.
For over a decade, Nebraska’s wide receiver room has struggled with uncertainty and underutilization, likely caused in part by the constant turnover at the position coach level. That could change in 2025. With a new offensive coordinator known for vertical passing concepts, this year’s unit has a real chance to redefine its identity.
In 2024, under Marcus Satterfield for 9 of the 13 games, Nebraska’s passing attack leaned on horizontal concepts. Plays like swing passes and screens were meant to get playmakers in space. While this had mixed results, games against elite defenses like Indiana and Ohio State (both College Football Playoff teams) highlighted Nebraska’s inability to stretch the field vertically. Combined with an inconsistent run game, this lack of vertical threat often stalled the offense.
However, when freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola had protection and the right route concepts, he showed flashes of elite potential. Nebraska’s offense moved the ball well in those moments, and 2025 brings optimism thanks to the pairing of Raiola and new play-caller Dana Holgerson.
Fans grew weary of predictable calls in 2024, like bubble screens when Alex Bullock was in the personnel (to block) or obvious QB runs with Heinrich Haarberg on third and short, which were routinely sniffed out. It’s time for a new direction, and this offense finally has the tools to head there.
Despite limitations last season, Raiola still threw for 2,819 yards. Transfer receivers Jahmal Banks (587 yards) and Isaiah Neyor (455) had solid years, while sophomore Jacory Barney Jr. leads all returners with 447 yards coming back this season. Barney, who added 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns, showcased breakaway speed and field awareness that could explode in Holgerson’s system.
Veteran Janiran Bonner added 11 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, plus a rushing score, proving his value as a versatile contributor. He returns alongside Barney as the veteran in a revamped group.
Enter this year’s new faces, beginning with presumed WR1, Dane Key. The Kentucky transfer brings 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons. The type of production that rivals former Husker standout JD Spielman. Key’s big-play ability, now paired with Raiola in a vertical-friendly system, has the potential to be very dangerous.
Cal transfer Nyziah Hunter adds another proven threat. The sophomore caught 40 passes for 578 yards and 5 TDs in his freshman season, and at 6-foot-2, he offers a strong combination of size, speed, and starting experience. Expect him to be a key target for years to come as he identifies his new role here at Nebraska.
Together, Key, Hunter, and Barney form a trio of reliable and explosive pass-catchers. Bonner brings versatility, and the rest of the depth chart features high-ceiling talent.
Demitrius Bell, who missed 2024 due to injury, was highly spoken of before going down and could look to be a factor if healthy in 2025.
Quinn Clark, a 6-foot-5 receiver, saw action against UTEP and could earn a rotational role this fall after both his offensive coordinator and position coach spoke highly of him to this point in fall camp.
Another promising young player in the room is redshirt freshman Keelan Smith. At 6-foot-3, Smith has the size, speed, and athleticism to see the field in 2025 if his development stays on track during fall camp.
Among the freshmen, Cortez Mills impressed during spring practice and in fall camp so far. Holgerson noted his high 1-on-1 success rates, and that Mills will be expected to contribute this season.
Jeremiah Jones, a four-star prospect and the state of Kentucky’s top 2025 recruit, is playing a bit of catchup as Mills was an early enrollee during the winter. However, all accounts say Jones has tremendous athletic upside and could factor into the rotation this fall.
In summary, Nebraska’s wide receiver room is deeper and more talented than it has been in years. Dane Key has 1,000-yard potential. Barney and Hunter are primed for breakout campaigns. And Mills, Smith, Clark, and Jones represent the future.
With Holgerson calling plays and Raiola under center, this group is well-positioned to spark an offensive revival in Lincoln. The bar may have been low in 2024, but the ceiling in 2025 looks sky-high.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.