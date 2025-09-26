3 Good, 2 Bad & 1 Ugly: A Stat Snapshot of Nebraska’s 2025 Football Season This Far
If you had told me back in June that Nebraska would be sitting at 3-1, Dylan Raiola would already have 1,100+ passing yards with an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and the Husker secondary would be allowing the fewest passing yards in the entire nation, I’d have taken that in a heartbeat. Wouldn’t you?
Still, even with those positives, there’s plenty of work left to be done as Nebraska now faces a six-game conference slate that will ultimately define the success of its season. So, let’s break it down: three good, two bad, and one ugly stat that tells the story of 2025 so far.
1. The Good
154 Punt Return Yards
The Mike Ekeler effect is alive and well in Lincoln, as Nebraska’s special teams haven’t looked this dangerous in years, and the punt return unit is leading the charge. Through four games, the Huskers have returned 12 punts for a total of 154 yards, averaging nearly 13 yards per return. That kind of production directly translates into scoring opportunities, and it’s something fans haven’t seen in a long time.
How long? Nebraska already has more punt return yards this year than any Husker team has managed in a full season since 2016. At their current pace, this group could post the best season for punt return yardage since 2002. That said, the aggressive approach comes with risks. Just last week, Jacory Barney fielded a punt at his own 4-yard line, only for Nebraska to go three-and-out and hand Michigan the ball on Nebraska's 40-yard line. The upside is undeniable, but it’s a reminder that a bold return game can cut both ways.
Dylan Raiola's Efficiency
Raiola’s sophomore season has been defined by efficiency, and it’s putting him on a historic pace. Through four games, Raiola has thrown for 1,137 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. That kind of production already has him tracking to surpass Joe Ganz’s single-season passing record, which has stood since 2008.
What truly separates Raiola, though, is his accuracy. Completing 75.6% of his passes, he ranks third nationally, while attempting nearly 40 more passes than the two quarterbacks ahead of him. Some may question the lack of deep shots, but the numbers say, 'who cares'. Raiola is averaging 284 yards per game, nearly 60 more than a season ago, and he’s also on pace to surpass his passing touchdown total from 2024 next week. At this rate, he's not just challenging school records; he's putting himself squarely among the most impressive quarterbacks in the country.
Nebraska's Defense Allowing Just 75.8 Passing Yards Per Game
Entering 2025, Nebraska’s secondary was known to be one of the most experienced units on the roster. But four games in, they’ve taken their expectations and blown them out of the water, as the Huskers are allowing just 75.8 passing yards per game. The lowest in the country for that stat category.
The low interception total isn’t a sign of weakness but rather of strength. Opponents simply aren’t testing this group. On average, Nebraska’s defense faces just 22 pass attempts per game, and when quarterbacks do throw, they’re held to 3.4 yards per attempt with a completion rate of only 51%. In short, there’s nothing there for them to throw to.
To add perspective: Nebraska’s quarterbacks are averaging 16 more attempts per game than their opponents, throwing for 9.3 yards per attempt at a 78% clip. That stark contrast shows just how suffocating the Huskers’ secondary has been. Style of play will always matter, but right now Nebraska’s defensive backs aren’t just a strength; they’re playing at a historically elite level and giving the Huskers a foundation to win every week.
2. The Bad
Blackshirts Allowing 5.2 Yards Per Carry
For as dominant as Nebraska has been against the pass, the opposite is true against the run. The Huskers are surrendering 5.2 yards per carry, a number that ranks among the worst in the country and threatens to undo everything the secondary is accomplishing. In a league built on winning the line of scrimmage, that’s a glaring problem, to say the least.
Some of this was expected, as Nebraska not only lost its defensive coordinator but also all three starting defensive linemen from last season. That left younger, inexperienced players to shoulder the load, and so far, the drop-off has been steep. The physical, gap-sound fronts of Rhule’s first two years now feel like a distant memory.
With the bye week offering time to regroup, the Blackshirts will need a quick turnaround. Michigan just provided a blueprint for how to attack the Huskers' weaknesses, and if Nebraska can’t shore up its ground defense, their non-conference momentum and year three aspirations could unravel fast.
Nebraska's Offensive Line Allowing 2.5 Sacks Per Game
Nebraska’s offensive line has held up fine against lesser opponents, but when the competition ramps up, the cracks clearly show. In their two matchups against Power Four defenses, the Huskers have allowed 10 sacks, a troubling sign for an offense built around a star quarterback.
Yes, Michigan’s front is arguably the best Nebraska will face all year, but the disparity was staggering to say the least. Last weekend alone, Raiola was pressured 36 times on 41 drop-backs, forcing him to make plays under constant duress. The struggles extended to the run game too, where the Huskers managed just 43 rushing yards, making it easy for Michigan to rush the quarterback, seemingly at will.
If Nebraska can’t establish more balance or provide more reliable protection, Raiola’s brilliance may only take them so far. For the offense to truly click, the line has to rise to the challenge.
3. The Ugly
Rhule’s Struggles Against Winning Teams
Through two-plus seasons, Matt Rhule has brought Nebraska back to bowl eligibility and given the program signs of life. But one glaring weakness continues to stick out: winning against winning teams. Since arriving in Lincoln, Rhule is just 6-10 against opponents who finish with a winning record.
That mark, a .375-win rate, underscores where the program still has to grow. Beating the teams you’re supposed to beat is one thing, but climbing back into national relevance means finding a way to consistently topple quality opponents. Until Nebraska proves it can do that under Rhule, the Huskers will remain stuck in the middle tier of the Big Ten.
