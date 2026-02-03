Nebraska Football Special Teams Assistant Leaves for Texas High School Head Coach Job

Nebraska's special teams saw one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent program history in 2025; however, it appears they'll be tasked with continuing that success without two of their most important coaches.

Southern California officially hired special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler back on Jan. 20, and then on Feb. 2, assistant special teams coach Josh Martin announced his departure as well. The news seemingly leaves the Huskers' staff in a bit of a tailspin. Though head coach Matt Rhule has announced the original plan was to continue coaching the same philosophies that Ekeler brought in with the remaining assistants on staff.

With one of the three assistants leaving, since that announcement was made, it has yet to be determined whether that plan has changed.

Liberty Christian is thrilled to announce Josh Martin as our next Head Football Coach! Coach Martin joins us from the University of Nebraska, bringing 15+ years of experience at both the collegiate and high school levels. Join us in welcoming Coach Martin to Liberty Christian! pic.twitter.com/lXkpHtEK4K — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 3, 2026

Moving back to Martin, however, it appears he is taking his opportunity to become a head coach. Though it won't be collegiately, the former Tarleton State graduate has officially been named the head coach of Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas.

While it is not necessarily a surrise a coach, likely with aspirations of a bigger role, would move on, Martin spent the last three seasons at Nebraska under Rhule's staff. Because of that, it just so happens to make him one of the longest tenured coaches within the program under the current regime, until now.

After the abrupt resignation of Bob Wager, who was originally planned to be the Huskers' tight ends coach in 2023, Martin was named his replacement. That season, he helped Thomas Fidone blossom before being selected in the 2025 NFL draft. He was Nebraska's first tight end draft pick since 2002.

The 2024 season saw Martin's role reduced. He took on the role he was originally hired to do, which was the assistant special teams coaching job he had until now. Under Ed Foley, the Huskers' special teams units were nothing to brag about. Instead, they were very much something many fans would shield their eyes from. But big changes happened over the 2025 offseason that changed the trajectory of the units as a whole.

Nebraska, under Ekeler's guidance, would go on to have two specialists awarded with All-Big Ten recognition. Kenneth Williams was selected as a second-team return specialist by the media, and Jacory Barney earned the same honor as a third-team selection as well.

Following the former special teams cooridnators decision to leave the program, it was originally made known by Nebraska's head coach that Martin, with a group of other Husker assistants, would assume the role in a combined effort next fall. However, that is obviously not happening any longer, at least with Martin in the picture.

Argyle Liberty Christian has tapped Josh Martin as its next head football coach🏈👀



Martin, who was recently the assistant special teams coach at Nebraska, will replace Jason Witten.



Story: https://t.co/EhnxADwymU pic.twitter.com/a5RDNEEhz2 — SportsDayHS (@SportsDayHS) February 3, 2026

The other assistants planned to help shoulder the responsibilities; assistant special teams coach Brett Maher and special teams analyst Nick Humphrey are now the only two coaches left on staff. Maher played at Nebraska before going on to the NFL, becoming both the Big Ten Kicker and Punter of the Year in 2011. Humphrey followed Ekeler from Tennessee and decided to stay despite Ekeler's decision to leave under a full calendar year after being hired.

Regardless of Martin's decision, which Rhule backed, the news will almost certainly be controversial to a fan base seeing its patience wearing thin. "Liberty Christian School has chosen the right leader," said Rhule. "I have no doubt Josh will make the school, program, and community better in every way".

Still, the Huskers will need to make sure special teams do not go back to 2024 status. A unit that inarguably won Nebraska games this fall did the exact opposite under Foley's guidance, and fans aren't excited about the prospect of that happening again.

USC has in fact now hired Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before Nebraska, was outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Tennessee. Had a previous stint as an assistant at USC in 2013. https://t.co/1ntP432TaY pic.twitter.com/VZ7VDZ3UEC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2026

Other schools, even high schools, poaching promising assistants is not out of the ordinary, even more so for young and aspiring coaches like Martin. Especially when considering the new-look head coach will be taking over for 11-time Pro Bowl selection Jason Witten, who led Liberty Christian to back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024.

“We’ve had a couple other schools try to hire some of his special teams assistants, or at least interview them, Josh Martin and Nick Humphrey. So, for me, I know this — this is a special team system I’ll use the rest of my day.”

Obviously, now, a school did in fact successfully hire Martin away from Rhule's staff, meaning that he was not bluffing about the statement. That leaves the Huskers down to Maher and Humphrey to assume the coaching responsibilities of the unit moving on.

Feels like a good time to revisit Brett Maher's first career FG 🙌#B1GFootball x @HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/jxQcV6krhq — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) September 23, 2024

In 2026, the Huskers return starting place kicker Kyle Cunnanan and punter Archie Wilson. They've also added long snapper Jack Wills out of the transfer portal ranks, who comes to Lincoln as the No. 1 available player at his position this offseason.

As far as specialists go, the Huskers appear to be in a good place. However, special teams, like the offense and defense, require all 11 guys to do their job. That's where Ekeler's mentality, coaching ability, and energy shone the most. That is where Maher and Humphrey, unless another coach is hired, will need to focus their efforts this offseason.

Wilson and Cunnanan cannot do their jobs if protection and needed time are not provided. Likewise, Barney cannot return punts to the level of success he had in 2025 if the other ten players on the field are not making lanes for him to run. Maher undoubtedly knows the ins and outs of kicking at a high level, so Humprhey will likely need to prove he's gained the knowledge of Ekeler's magic, getting players to buy in.

It won't necessarily make or break a singular play, but special teams has shown over the past few seasons that it can swing the trajectory of a game, and even a season, one way or another. Having them affect the Big Red in a positive way is of utmost importance in 2026. And could very well define the tenure of the current staff, at least their time at Nebraska.

